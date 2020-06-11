All apartments in Sarasota
3224 S EAST AVENUE
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM

3224 S EAST AVENUE

3224 South East Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3224 South East Avenue, Sarasota, FL 34239

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous one year young DR Horton home with four bedrooms and a two car garage is now available for rent. This open floor plan offers a generous size master suite conveniently located on the first floor with entrance to the patio. Enjoy family time in the spacious family room and dining room with entrance to the outdoor patio and private backyard! Travel to the second floor to your large bonus room and three additional bedrooms and bathroom with dual sinks. This home is located close to everything! Bike to Siesta Key Beach or walk to fabulous shops and restaurants! You are minutes to downtown Sarasota, Sarasota Memorial Hospital and the Interstate! Don't wait to come and see this exceptional home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3224 S EAST AVENUE have any available units?
3224 S EAST AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sarasota, FL.
How much is rent in Sarasota, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sarasota Rent Report.
What amenities does 3224 S EAST AVENUE have?
Some of 3224 S EAST AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3224 S EAST AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
3224 S EAST AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3224 S EAST AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 3224 S EAST AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota.
Does 3224 S EAST AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 3224 S EAST AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 3224 S EAST AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3224 S EAST AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3224 S EAST AVENUE have a pool?
No, 3224 S EAST AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 3224 S EAST AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 3224 S EAST AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 3224 S EAST AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3224 S EAST AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
