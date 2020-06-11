3224 S EAST AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous one year young DR Horton home with four bedrooms and a two car garage is now available for rent. This open floor plan offers a generous size master suite conveniently located on the first floor with entrance to the patio. Enjoy family time in the spacious family room and dining room with entrance to the outdoor patio and private backyard! Travel to the second floor to your large bonus room and three additional bedrooms and bathroom with dual sinks. This home is located close to everything! Bike to Siesta Key Beach or walk to fabulous shops and restaurants! You are minutes to downtown Sarasota, Sarasota Memorial Hospital and the Interstate! Don't wait to come and see this exceptional home!