in unit laundry dishwasher furnished range refrigerator

This 3 Bed/2 Bath furnished downtown bungalow is located convenient to all Sarasota has to offer. The home is cheery and bright with lots of character. There is a bonus room that can be used as formal dining or an office. It is move-in ready. The backyard is large and fenced. Walk to Payne Park or Downtown Sarasota Main Street, restaurants and shops. Close to Bayfront Park, Lido Key, Arlington Park and much more.