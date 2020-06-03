All apartments in Sarasota
2473 DAVIS BOULEVARD
2473 DAVIS BOULEVARD

2473 Davis Boulevard · (941) 803-7522
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2473 Davis Boulevard, Sarasota, FL 34237

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1376 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
ice maker
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
furnished
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Turn-key Furnished with fully fenced yard! Welcome to The "Retro Ringling" house, a unique designer home in downtown Sarasota with tons of modern amenities and nostalgic charm- all within a stone’s throw from Main St Sarasota & Payne Park & just a few short miles to the white sands of Siesta and Lido Beaches. There’s room for everyone in this 1954 built ranch style home with wide open floor plan and more natural light than any home you’re likely to visit. The Retro Ringling has a front to back living room with seating for 8 people and enormous Jalousie windows that capture the romance of the time. The house comes turn-key furnished! We've appointed the house in mid-century modern designer furniture while preserving the original terrazzo floors and custom tile work in the kitchen and baths. Our home is designed to transport you to a simpler time. Located on a quiet street in the historic Ringling Park neighborhood this home is classic, cozy and convenient. The living room centers around a 65 inch 4K Smart TV with ability to connect to Netflix, Amazon Video and other subscription services using our 200 mbps internet speed. Seating around the TV includes one leather couch, one upholstered queen sleeper sofa, 4 cushioned chairs and 2 bar stools. You will also find a vinyl record player with some classic albums, an oscillating Vornado fan as well as a retro bar stocked with board games and other goodies for all ages. There are 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms as well as a separate cubby space that acts as a 3rd bedroom, (the Siesta Room) with a twin futon. All beds feature premium Lucid Mattresses and hotel grade bedding. The bed configuration is as follows:
Bedroom 1: 1 queen bed (Sleeps 2); 2 full beds (sleeps 2 adults or 4 kids)
Bedroom 2: 1 King bed (Sleeps 2)
Siesta Room (3rd Bedroom): 1 Twin Futon (Sleeps 1)- Linens in Orange Cube next to bed.
Living Room: 1 Queen Sleeper Sofa (Sleeps 2)- Linens in hallway closet.
Both bedrooms have large empty closets with hangers as well as dresser space and nightstands with bedside lamps.
The Master bathroom offers a tub/shower combo and the 2nd bath is smaller with a walk-in shower. The eat-in kitchen will make you smile. There’s seating for 6 around a retro tulip table and and the beachy mint tile counters and backsplash set the stage for a brand new Big Chill 1950s style refrigerator with ice maker. There’s also a range/ oven, microwave, toaster over, spice rack, knife block set and coffee maker. The Florida room is spacious with a dining table for up to 8 people and a separate seating area with room for 6 more centered around a 50 inch 4K Smart TV on a swivel mount. This room is not air-conditioned however two ceiling fans provide some relief in the hotter months. This room also has a dart board and a cornhole set to be used out back.
Full laundry is available in the garage as well as an iron and ironing board and bench top for folding your clothes.
We have a large private, fenced back yard with propane grill. Dogs are allowed with pre-approval and proof of flea/tick treatment.
Due to our residential location we have less traffic than the surrounding area. Garbage collection takes place on Fridays, when three separate trucks spend about 5 minutes on the street between 7 AM and 12 PM.
The Retro Ringling offers the best of urban residential living with close proximity to all of the best restaurants and beaches but with room to spread out on a fully fenced private lot.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2473 DAVIS BOULEVARD have any available units?
2473 DAVIS BOULEVARD has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sarasota, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sarasota Rent Report.
What amenities does 2473 DAVIS BOULEVARD have?
Some of 2473 DAVIS BOULEVARD's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2473 DAVIS BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
2473 DAVIS BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2473 DAVIS BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
Yes, 2473 DAVIS BOULEVARD is pet friendly.
Does 2473 DAVIS BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 2473 DAVIS BOULEVARD does offer parking.
Does 2473 DAVIS BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2473 DAVIS BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2473 DAVIS BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 2473 DAVIS BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 2473 DAVIS BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 2473 DAVIS BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 2473 DAVIS BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
No, 2473 DAVIS BOULEVARD does not have units with dishwashers.
