1722 Shoreland Dr

Amenities
Newer Construction West of the Trail home available for immediate occupancy. This unfurnished two story single family home is sleek and modern yet very comfortable. Featuring 5 bedrooms and 3.5 baths with an open concept floor plan. Extra’s include a loft area on the 2nd floor, fenced in yard, heated pool and spa with an adjacent outdoor kitchen. Conveniently located in the Southside Elementary school district, just a short drive over the north bridge to Siesta Key or head to Downtown Sarasota for unlimited shopping and dining options. Small dogs ok, no smoking please.