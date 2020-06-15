1722 Shoreland Dr

Amenities

dogs allowed pool hot tub

Newer Construction West of the Trail home available for immediate occupancy. This unfurnished two story single family home is sleek and modern yet very comfortable. Featuring 5 bedrooms and 3.5 baths with an open concept floor plan. Extra’s include a loft area on the 2nd floor, fenced in yard, heated pool and spa with an adjacent outdoor kitchen. Conveniently located in the Southside Elementary school district, just a short drive over the north bridge to Siesta Key or head to Downtown Sarasota for unlimited shopping and dining options. Small dogs ok, no smoking please.