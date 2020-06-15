All apartments in Sarasota
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:50 AM

1722 Shoreland Dr

1722 Shoreland Drive · (941) 462-2894
Location

1722 Shoreland Drive, Sarasota, FL 34239

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$8,000

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 3790 sqft

Amenities

dogs allowed
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
hot tub
Newer Construction West of the Trail home available for immediate occupancy. This unfurnished two story single family home is sleek and modern yet very comfortable. Featuring 5 bedrooms and 3.5 baths with an open concept floor plan. Extra’s include a loft area on the 2nd floor, fenced in yard, heated pool and spa with an adjacent outdoor kitchen. Conveniently located in the Southside Elementary school district, just a short drive over the north bridge to Siesta Key or head to Downtown Sarasota for unlimited shopping and dining options. Small dogs ok, no smoking please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1722 Shoreland Dr have any available units?
1722 Shoreland Dr has a unit available for $8,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sarasota, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sarasota Rent Report.
Is 1722 Shoreland Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1722 Shoreland Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1722 Shoreland Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1722 Shoreland Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1722 Shoreland Dr offer parking?
No, 1722 Shoreland Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1722 Shoreland Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1722 Shoreland Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1722 Shoreland Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1722 Shoreland Dr has a pool.
Does 1722 Shoreland Dr have accessible units?
No, 1722 Shoreland Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1722 Shoreland Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1722 Shoreland Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1722 Shoreland Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1722 Shoreland Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
