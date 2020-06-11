1620 ALTA VISTA STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym

This charming historic 1920's bungalow is conveniently located west of Trail! The home offers 2-3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and a Florida room that could be additional living space for an office or exercise room. Other features include original hardwood flooring, granite kitchen with Jenn Air range (6 burners), indoor laundry area, woodburning fireplace, and French doors leading to the front porch and quaint backyard porch for relaxing and entertaining. The location of this bungalow is ideal within walking and biking distance to Selby Gardens, Hudson Bayou, Marina Jacks, the Ringling Bridge, and downtown Sarasota. A quick drive to Lido Beach and St. Armands Circle, it’s close to everything yet still a quiet residential setting.