Last updated April 12 2020 at 7:28 PM

1620 ALTA VISTA STREET

1620 Alta Vista Street · (941) 544-4754
Location

1620 Alta Vista Street, Sarasota, FL 34236
Hudson Bayou

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1396 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
This charming historic 1920's bungalow is conveniently located west of Trail! The home offers 2-3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and a Florida room that could be additional living space for an office or exercise room. Other features include original hardwood flooring, granite kitchen with Jenn Air range (6 burners), indoor laundry area, woodburning fireplace, and French doors leading to the front porch and quaint backyard porch for relaxing and entertaining. The location of this bungalow is ideal within walking and biking distance to Selby Gardens, Hudson Bayou, Marina Jacks, the Ringling Bridge, and downtown Sarasota. A quick drive to Lido Beach and St. Armands Circle, it’s close to everything yet still a quiet residential setting.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1620 ALTA VISTA STREET have any available units?
1620 ALTA VISTA STREET has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sarasota, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sarasota Rent Report.
What amenities does 1620 ALTA VISTA STREET have?
Some of 1620 ALTA VISTA STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1620 ALTA VISTA STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1620 ALTA VISTA STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1620 ALTA VISTA STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1620 ALTA VISTA STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota.
Does 1620 ALTA VISTA STREET offer parking?
No, 1620 ALTA VISTA STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1620 ALTA VISTA STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1620 ALTA VISTA STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1620 ALTA VISTA STREET have a pool?
No, 1620 ALTA VISTA STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1620 ALTA VISTA STREET have accessible units?
No, 1620 ALTA VISTA STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1620 ALTA VISTA STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1620 ALTA VISTA STREET has units with dishwashers.
