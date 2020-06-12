All apartments in Sarasota
1110 Villagio Cir #207
1110 Villagio Cir #207

1110 Villagio Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1110 Villagio Circle, Sarasota, FL 34237

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
1110 Villagio Cir #207 Available 07/01/20 1/1 with beautiful water views available July 1st - This spacious second floor condo has a stunning water view. There is a comfortable living/dining room area and a kitchen with breakfast bar. Vaulted ceilings in the living room give the unit a nice finishing touch. The unit has carpet throughout, except in the kitchen and in the bathroom. The master bedroom has a generous walk in closet. The bathroom with bathtub is accessible through the master bedroom and the living room area. A designated office nook plus a laundry room off the kitchen with your own washer and dryer finish the home off. Enjoy a coffee in the morning on your private lanai, overlooking the big pond. This unit also comes with one covered parking spot.

The unit is nestled within the gated Villagio condominium association, minutes away from downtown Sarasota, shopping and the beautiful beaches, with easy access to 301, I75 and public transportation. Community amenities include a heated resort-style pool, tennis court, playground and gym.

Rent is $1095 and move in requirements are first months rent along with a security deposit equal to one months rent. The Villagio charges $100.- per adult for the background check. Unfortunately pets are not allowed and it is a non smoking unit.

Call today (941) 321-8330 to set up your private showing or video walk through. There is currently a tenant in place, please allow us to give the tenant a 12h heads up before the showing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5831505)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1110 Villagio Cir #207 have any available units?
1110 Villagio Cir #207 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sarasota, FL.
How much is rent in Sarasota, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sarasota Rent Report.
What amenities does 1110 Villagio Cir #207 have?
Some of 1110 Villagio Cir #207's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1110 Villagio Cir #207 currently offering any rent specials?
1110 Villagio Cir #207 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1110 Villagio Cir #207 pet-friendly?
No, 1110 Villagio Cir #207 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota.
Does 1110 Villagio Cir #207 offer parking?
Yes, 1110 Villagio Cir #207 does offer parking.
Does 1110 Villagio Cir #207 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1110 Villagio Cir #207 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1110 Villagio Cir #207 have a pool?
Yes, 1110 Villagio Cir #207 has a pool.
Does 1110 Villagio Cir #207 have accessible units?
No, 1110 Villagio Cir #207 does not have accessible units.
Does 1110 Villagio Cir #207 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1110 Villagio Cir #207 does not have units with dishwashers.
