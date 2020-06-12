Amenities

in unit laundry parking walk in closets gym pool playground

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking playground pool tennis court

1110 Villagio Cir #207 Available 07/01/20 1/1 with beautiful water views available July 1st - This spacious second floor condo has a stunning water view. There is a comfortable living/dining room area and a kitchen with breakfast bar. Vaulted ceilings in the living room give the unit a nice finishing touch. The unit has carpet throughout, except in the kitchen and in the bathroom. The master bedroom has a generous walk in closet. The bathroom with bathtub is accessible through the master bedroom and the living room area. A designated office nook plus a laundry room off the kitchen with your own washer and dryer finish the home off. Enjoy a coffee in the morning on your private lanai, overlooking the big pond. This unit also comes with one covered parking spot.



The unit is nestled within the gated Villagio condominium association, minutes away from downtown Sarasota, shopping and the beautiful beaches, with easy access to 301, I75 and public transportation. Community amenities include a heated resort-style pool, tennis court, playground and gym.



Rent is $1095 and move in requirements are first months rent along with a security deposit equal to one months rent. The Villagio charges $100.- per adult for the background check. Unfortunately pets are not allowed and it is a non smoking unit.



Call today (941) 321-8330 to set up your private showing or video walk through. There is currently a tenant in place, please allow us to give the tenant a 12h heads up before the showing.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5831505)