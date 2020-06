Amenities

Unit Amenities refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool tennis court

Beautiful 1st Floor condominium Overlooking fabulous Lake. Master bedroom has a large walk-in closet. The spare bedroom has two closets and is near the laundry area. Extra small utility room just inside the unit. Kitchen with breakfast bar. Community amenities include resort style pool, clubhouse, tennis courts and fitness center. Minutes to down town and beaches, many activities. Community application required. Allow two weeks after lease signing for community application approval. No Pets Allowed.Property is currently occupied and not available to be shown until 6/1/2020. Pleave view video tour or schedule a showing for after the tenant vacates.