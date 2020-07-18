All apartments in Sarasota
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1030 Villagio Circle, Unit 104, Bldg 8

1030 Villagio Circle · (941) 328-8999
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1030 Villagio Circle, Sarasota, FL 34237

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1030 Villagio Circle, Unit 104, Bldg 8 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,250

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1058 sqft

Amenities

putting green
hardwood floors
gym
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
putting green
tennis court
volleyball court
1030 Villagio Circle, Unit 104, Bldg 8 Available 08/22/20 Annual unfurnished, 2/2 ground floor condo down Sarasota in gated community - ANNUAL, UNFURNISHED 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom, ground floor, end unit condo in the gated community of Villagio. This condo is efficiently planned, with private office space and full sized laundry. Wood flooring for that warm homelike feel through out the condo- NO CARPETING!. The community amenity package features a clubhouse with full kitchen and lounge with big screen TV, library, fitness center, resort style heated pool, playground, tennis courts, volleyball, putting green and picnic area. You will be convenient to downtown, shopping, dining, beaches, and the art venues. Don't let this deal get away-CALL NOW!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5905952)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1030 Villagio Circle, Unit 104, Bldg 8 have any available units?
1030 Villagio Circle, Unit 104, Bldg 8 has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sarasota, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sarasota Rent Report.
What amenities does 1030 Villagio Circle, Unit 104, Bldg 8 have?
Some of 1030 Villagio Circle, Unit 104, Bldg 8's amenities include putting green, hardwood floors, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1030 Villagio Circle, Unit 104, Bldg 8 currently offering any rent specials?
1030 Villagio Circle, Unit 104, Bldg 8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1030 Villagio Circle, Unit 104, Bldg 8 pet-friendly?
No, 1030 Villagio Circle, Unit 104, Bldg 8 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota.
Does 1030 Villagio Circle, Unit 104, Bldg 8 offer parking?
No, 1030 Villagio Circle, Unit 104, Bldg 8 does not offer parking.
Does 1030 Villagio Circle, Unit 104, Bldg 8 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1030 Villagio Circle, Unit 104, Bldg 8 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1030 Villagio Circle, Unit 104, Bldg 8 have a pool?
Yes, 1030 Villagio Circle, Unit 104, Bldg 8 has a pool.
Does 1030 Villagio Circle, Unit 104, Bldg 8 have accessible units?
No, 1030 Villagio Circle, Unit 104, Bldg 8 does not have accessible units.
Does 1030 Villagio Circle, Unit 104, Bldg 8 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1030 Villagio Circle, Unit 104, Bldg 8 does not have units with dishwashers.
