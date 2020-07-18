Amenities

1030 Villagio Circle, Unit 104, Bldg 8 Available 08/22/20 Annual unfurnished, 2/2 ground floor condo down Sarasota in gated community - ANNUAL, UNFURNISHED 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom, ground floor, end unit condo in the gated community of Villagio. This condo is efficiently planned, with private office space and full sized laundry. Wood flooring for that warm homelike feel through out the condo- NO CARPETING!. The community amenity package features a clubhouse with full kitchen and lounge with big screen TV, library, fitness center, resort style heated pool, playground, tennis courts, volleyball, putting green and picnic area. You will be convenient to downtown, shopping, dining, beaches, and the art venues. Don't let this deal get away-CALL NOW!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5905952)