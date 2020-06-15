100 CENTRAL AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities 24hr concierge gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub media room

THE PERFECT CONDOMINIUM RIGHT IN THE HEART OF DOWNTOWN SARASOTA. Charming two bedroom, two bath condominium is in new condition, offering the ideal layout which guarantees privacy for both bedrooms. The kitchen has granite counters and solid wood cabinets. Convenience blends with elegant design throughout the unit, the high ceilings, the open floor plan, and a terrace accessible from the master suite and living room. The location combines luxury and urban lifestyle; across the street from the library, walk to theaters, shops, restaurants and our magnificent Sarasota Bayfront. ONE HUNDRED CENTRAL has a 24/7 concierge service in this very secure building. Amenities are heated pool and spa, outdoor grill/entertaining area, a gathering room with a fireplace and caterer's kitchen, library room and a state of the art fitness center. DOWNTOWN SARASOTA, VACATION RENTAL, LUXURY.