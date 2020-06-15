All apartments in Sarasota
Home
/
Sarasota, FL
/
100 CENTRAL AVENUE
Last updated October 30 2019 at 6:37 AM

100 CENTRAL AVENUE

100 Central Avenue · (941) 376-4500
Location

100 Central Avenue, Sarasota, FL 34236

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 620 · Avail. now

$5,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1115 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
THE PERFECT CONDOMINIUM RIGHT IN THE HEART OF DOWNTOWN SARASOTA. Charming two bedroom, two bath condominium is in new condition, offering the ideal layout which guarantees privacy for both bedrooms. The kitchen has granite counters and solid wood cabinets. Convenience blends with elegant design throughout the unit, the high ceilings, the open floor plan, and a terrace accessible from the master suite and living room. The location combines luxury and urban lifestyle; across the street from the library, walk to theaters, shops, restaurants and our magnificent Sarasota Bayfront. ONE HUNDRED CENTRAL has a 24/7 concierge service in this very secure building. Amenities are heated pool and spa, outdoor grill/entertaining area, a gathering room with a fireplace and caterer's kitchen, library room and a state of the art fitness center. DOWNTOWN SARASOTA, VACATION RENTAL, LUXURY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 CENTRAL AVENUE have any available units?
100 CENTRAL AVENUE has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sarasota, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sarasota Rent Report.
What amenities does 100 CENTRAL AVENUE have?
Some of 100 CENTRAL AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 CENTRAL AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
100 CENTRAL AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 CENTRAL AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 100 CENTRAL AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota.
Does 100 CENTRAL AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 100 CENTRAL AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 100 CENTRAL AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 100 CENTRAL AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 CENTRAL AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 100 CENTRAL AVENUE has a pool.
Does 100 CENTRAL AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 100 CENTRAL AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 100 CENTRAL AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 100 CENTRAL AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
