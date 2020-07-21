9603 Carlsdale Drive

Amenities

Please ask our staff about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Move in for as little as $2080 which includes the first months rent. This gorgeous home features a wide open floorplan with an open concept kitchen. It sits in a quiet townhome community close to retail, shopping and restaurants. . All homes offered by Great Jones are offered As-Is. Standard utility services provided, service costs are due as a monthly charge in addition to the rent.

|Amenities: Cats ok,No dogs,Tile flooring,Attached 1 Car Garage,Dishwasher,Large backyard,Plenty of Storage,Blinds

