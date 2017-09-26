All apartments in Riverview
Find more places like 9538 Newdale Way - 101, unit #101.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Riverview, FL
/
9538 Newdale Way - 101, unit #101
Last updated January 5 2020 at 9:36 AM

9538 Newdale Way - 101, unit #101

9538 Newdale Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Riverview
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

9538 Newdale Way, Riverview, FL 33578

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This first-floor condo is situated in a gated master planned community, conveniently located near everything, and just off of Progress Blvd, and 301. 15 minutes from Bush Gardens and easy access to all 3 major interstates! LOTS of developing in this up and coming area, new apartments, residential communities, restaurants, gyms and much more!
This property has all that you need! It's a very well maintained 3/2 with 1151 square feet of interior space, a 66 square foot screened lanai, newer carpet, neutral interior paint; owner does permit earth tone colors (must be approved first). There is one assigned parking space per unit and ample parking for visitors.
As you enter the apartment, you are welcomed by large wooden cabinets in the kitchen adjacent to the front door, with black appliances including glass top range; tile throughout wet areas and carpet in all others. The Master bedroom and bathroom are generously sized and will fit a King set; two generously sized secondary bedrooms share the second bathroom.
Sliders from the living room/dining room combination space lead out to the screened patio/lanai which can be used for outdoor entertaining.
Assigned parking, tow community, gated entry, onsite security, clubhouse, pool, and fitness center.

*Pets permitted in this property with approval
*300.00 Non refundable pet fee

*Pet application required - no application fee associated
*Renters Insurance Required (with pet). Strongly encouraged for all residents
*Shared maintenance policy

**Images are of similar unit. Contact leasing office to schedule tour of available units.

**************HOA Application required******************
HOA Application $85 per rental home
Pets are permitted. Additional pet fees and restrictions apply.
Gated community. Onsite security. Clubhouse with pool and fitness center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9538 Newdale Way - 101, unit #101 have any available units?
9538 Newdale Way - 101, unit #101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 9538 Newdale Way - 101, unit #101 have?
Some of 9538 Newdale Way - 101, unit #101's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9538 Newdale Way - 101, unit #101 currently offering any rent specials?
9538 Newdale Way - 101, unit #101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9538 Newdale Way - 101, unit #101 pet-friendly?
Yes, 9538 Newdale Way - 101, unit #101 is pet friendly.
Does 9538 Newdale Way - 101, unit #101 offer parking?
Yes, 9538 Newdale Way - 101, unit #101 offers parking.
Does 9538 Newdale Way - 101, unit #101 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9538 Newdale Way - 101, unit #101 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9538 Newdale Way - 101, unit #101 have a pool?
Yes, 9538 Newdale Way - 101, unit #101 has a pool.
Does 9538 Newdale Way - 101, unit #101 have accessible units?
No, 9538 Newdale Way - 101, unit #101 does not have accessible units.
Does 9538 Newdale Way - 101, unit #101 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9538 Newdale Way - 101, unit #101 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Azola
9303 Cobalt Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
Windsor Club at Legacy Park
9905 Windsor Club Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
The Retreat at Crosstown
10301 Marsh Harbor Way
Riverview, FL 33578
Preserve at Alafia
9711 Magnolia View Court
Riverview, FL 33578
RiverTree
5959 Bandera Springs Cir
Riverview, FL 33578
Winthrop West
6218 Watermark Dr
Riverview, FL 33569
Grove at SouthShore
10220 Summer Palm Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
Lola Apartments
9960 Jonas Salk Drive
Riverview, FL 33578

Similar Pages

Riverview 1 BedroomsRiverview 2 Bedrooms
Riverview Luxury PlacesRiverview Pet Friendly Places
Riverview Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FL
Lutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa