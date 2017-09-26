9538 Newdale Way - 101, unit #101

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This first-floor condo is situated in a gated master planned community, conveniently located near everything, and just off of Progress Blvd, and 301. 15 minutes from Bush Gardens and easy access to all 3 major interstates! LOTS of developing in this up and coming area, new apartments, residential communities, restaurants, gyms and much more!

This property has all that you need! It's a very well maintained 3/2 with 1151 square feet of interior space, a 66 square foot screened lanai, newer carpet, neutral interior paint; owner does permit earth tone colors (must be approved first). There is one assigned parking space per unit and ample parking for visitors.

As you enter the apartment, you are welcomed by large wooden cabinets in the kitchen adjacent to the front door, with black appliances including glass top range; tile throughout wet areas and carpet in all others. The Master bedroom and bathroom are generously sized and will fit a King set; two generously sized secondary bedrooms share the second bathroom.

Sliders from the living room/dining room combination space lead out to the screened patio/lanai which can be used for outdoor entertaining.

Assigned parking, tow community, gated entry, onsite security, clubhouse, pool, and fitness center.



*Pets permitted in this property with approval

*300.00 Non refundable pet fee



*Pet application required - no application fee associated

*Renters Insurance Required (with pet). Strongly encouraged for all residents

*Shared maintenance policy



**Images are of similar unit. Contact leasing office to schedule tour of available units.



**************HOA Application required******************

HOA Application $85 per rental home

Pets are permitted. Additional pet fees and restrictions apply.

Gated community. Onsite security. Clubhouse with pool and fitness center.