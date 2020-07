Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage stainless steel bbq/grill microwave

Unit Amenities carpet microwave refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Wonderful four bedroom located in Riverview in great community within a cul-de-sac !

This immaculate home is in move-in condition , With ample living room space, well equipped kitchen with stainless appliances and two story floor plan with master downstairs! The home has pretty colors and Neutral carpet throughout.

enjoy the fenced in backyard great for barbecues and letting a pet have his outdoor space !

Dont miss out...

Ready for move-in March 1 !!!