5827 Legacy Crescent Place Unit 101

Allegro Palm - 2br/2ba Condo - Water/Garbage is Included! - This 2BR/2BA condo is located in the gated community of Allegro Palm. Great location for a downtown Tampa commute via the Crosstown Expressway. This community features a secure gated entry, kids' playground, pool, clubhouse, and more. This first floor unit has washer/dryer hookups inside and a screened-in porch. Water, sewer, and garbage is included in the rent.
Rent is $1150/month. Security deposit is $600. Application fee is $35/per adult. No smoking. A small pet under 25 lbs. may be considered on a case-by-case basis. Additional pet deposit of $300 is required.
Call Russ with questions or to schedule a showing @ 727-565-4548
Imperium Real Estate Services, Inc.
W. Russ Smith
Licensed Real Estate Broker
727-565-4548
ImperiumRealEstate@gmail.com
