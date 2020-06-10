5827 Legacy Crescent Place Unit 101

Amenities

Allegro Palm - 2br/2ba Condo - Water/Garbage is Included! - This 2BR/2BA condo is located in the gated community of Allegro Palm. Great location for a downtown Tampa commute via the Crosstown Expressway. This community features a secure gated entry, kids' playground, pool, clubhouse, and more. This first floor unit has washer/dryer hookups inside and a screened-in porch. Water, sewer, and garbage is included in the rent.



Rent is $1150/month. Security deposit is $600. Application fee is $35/per adult. No smoking. A small pet under 25 lbs. may be considered on a case-by-case basis. Additional pet deposit of $300 is required.



Call Russ with questions or to schedule a showing @ 727-565-4548



Imperium Real Estate Services, Inc.

W. Russ Smith

Licensed Real Estate Broker

727-565-4548

ImperiumRealEstate@gmail.com



