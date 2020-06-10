All apartments in Riverview
Find more places like 5827 Legacy Crescent Place Unit 101.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Riverview, FL
/
5827 Legacy Crescent Place Unit 101
Last updated November 23 2019 at 12:44 PM

5827 Legacy Crescent Place Unit 101

5827 Legacy Crescent Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Riverview
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5827 Legacy Crescent Place, Riverview, FL 33578

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
playground
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Allegro Palm - 2br/2ba Condo - Water/Garbage is Included! - This 2BR/2BA condo is located in the gated community of Allegro Palm. Great location for a downtown Tampa commute via the Crosstown Expressway. This community features a secure gated entry, kids' playground, pool, clubhouse, and more. This first floor unit has washer/dryer hookups inside and a screened-in porch. Water, sewer, and garbage is included in the rent.

Rent is $1150/month. Security deposit is $600. Application fee is $35/per adult. No smoking. A small pet under 25 lbs. may be considered on a case-by-case basis. Additional pet deposit of $300 is required.

Call Russ with questions or to schedule a showing @ 727-565-4548

Imperium Real Estate Services, Inc.
W. Russ Smith
Licensed Real Estate Broker
727-565-4548
ImperiumRealEstate@gmail.com

(RLNE5260872)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5827 Legacy Crescent Place Unit 101 have any available units?
5827 Legacy Crescent Place Unit 101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 5827 Legacy Crescent Place Unit 101 have?
Some of 5827 Legacy Crescent Place Unit 101's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5827 Legacy Crescent Place Unit 101 currently offering any rent specials?
5827 Legacy Crescent Place Unit 101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5827 Legacy Crescent Place Unit 101 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5827 Legacy Crescent Place Unit 101 is pet friendly.
Does 5827 Legacy Crescent Place Unit 101 offer parking?
No, 5827 Legacy Crescent Place Unit 101 does not offer parking.
Does 5827 Legacy Crescent Place Unit 101 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5827 Legacy Crescent Place Unit 101 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5827 Legacy Crescent Place Unit 101 have a pool?
Yes, 5827 Legacy Crescent Place Unit 101 has a pool.
Does 5827 Legacy Crescent Place Unit 101 have accessible units?
No, 5827 Legacy Crescent Place Unit 101 does not have accessible units.
Does 5827 Legacy Crescent Place Unit 101 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5827 Legacy Crescent Place Unit 101 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Azola
9303 Cobalt Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
Palms at Magnolia Park
9104 Canopy Oak Lane
Riverview, FL 33578
The Retreat at Crosstown
10301 Marsh Harbor Way
Riverview, FL 33578
Preserve at Alafia
9711 Magnolia View Court
Riverview, FL 33578
RiverTree
5959 Bandera Springs Cir
Riverview, FL 33578
Pearce at Pavilion
3603 Pavilion Palms Circle
Riverview, FL 33578
Winthrop West
6218 Watermark Dr
Riverview, FL 33569
Wildgrass
13555 Yellow Fern Way
Riverview, FL 33578

Similar Pages

Riverview 1 BedroomsRiverview 2 Bedrooms
Riverview Luxury PlacesRiverview Pet Friendly Places
Riverview Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FL
Lutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa