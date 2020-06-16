All apartments in Riverview
5817 Legacy Crescent Pl #104

5817 Legacy Crescent Place · (813) 508-6321
Location

5817 Legacy Crescent Place, Riverview, FL 33578

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5817 Legacy Crescent Pl #104 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,100

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 927 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
bbq/grill
media room
tennis court
5817 Legacy Crescent Pl #104 Available 07/15/20 RIVERVIEW: Allegro Palms Community - Ground Floor - AVAILABLE JULY 15th! Popular gated community of Allegro Palms! Must see this adorable 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo with screened lanai with water view. The kitchen is open to the living room/dining area and features a breakfast bar. Other features include inside laundry room with washer/dryer, built-in shelving in living room, walk-in closets in both bedrooms, ceiling fans and a storage closet on the lanai.
This wonderful complex has resort style living. Don't miss out on this one - come see today!
Community Features: Gated, Clubhouse with Fitness Center, Movie Theatre, Tennis Court, Swimming Pool, BBQ Area.

Many of CFRP Realtys Properties are enrolled in the AC Filter and Maintenance Reduction Program. Those properties enrolled in this program have included into the advertised monthly rent a charge of $20 for the delivery of monthly filters to the residence. Tenant(s) understands and agrees to auto-enrollment in the AC Filter and Maintenance Reduction Program at a cost of $20 per month without demand, payable with rent as outlined in the lease agreement.

EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY

FEATURES:
1st floor unit
All appliances
Breakfast Bar
Living Room/Dining Area Combo
Open floor plan
Inside Utility with Washer and Dryer
Walk-in Closets
Ceiling Fans
Carpet and Tile Flooring
Screened Patio
Water/Sewer/Trash Included
Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy

NO PETS ALLOWED

HOA has application and the move in date is subject to their approval process. Applicant(s) to pay for Association Application Fee. Once approved and moves forward with leasing the unit, the owner will reimburse the cost of fee back to the applicant.

PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!
APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult

APPLICATION PROCESS:

We check:
Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)
Rental history
Employment
Sexual offender websites
Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)

Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.

EXAMPLE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.

How to prove your income?

Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.

ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4084592)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

