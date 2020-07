Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry walk in closets oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area clubhouse coffee bar dog park gym playground pool bbq/grill tennis court cats allowed garage parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance internet access internet cafe

We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.



New name, same amazing community. Say Hello to Winthrop West Apartment Homes – Formally The Park at Kensington. Seize your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Riverview, FL. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life. Each apartment at Winthrop West has been designed with generous details to make you feel incredibly comfortable. Located in Riverview, FL with easy access to I-75 and 301, Winthrop West is just minutes away from Winthrop Town Centre, as well as all the shopping, dining, and entertainment that nearby Tampa has to offer.



Winthrop West provides its residents a wide selection of unique one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes that feature exclusive community and household amenities like a resort-style pool