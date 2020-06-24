All apartments in Riverview
Last updated August 30 2019 at 7:45 PM

13723 OGAKOR DRIVE

13723 Ogakor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13723 Ogakor Drive, Riverview, FL 33579
South Fork

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ice maker
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
ice maker
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You will love making this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered entrance, and a spacious, lush-green lawn, while the backyard is complete with lots of outdoor space and a screened-in patio area for your enjoyment and morning coffee. The interior features plush carpeting throughout, lots of natural lighting, updated bathrooms, and a centrally located kitchen that is equipped with a breakfast bar, nice cabinetry, and updated appliances. Make this your home and apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13723 OGAKOR DRIVE have any available units?
13723 OGAKOR DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 13723 OGAKOR DRIVE have?
Some of 13723 OGAKOR DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13723 OGAKOR DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
13723 OGAKOR DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13723 OGAKOR DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 13723 OGAKOR DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 13723 OGAKOR DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 13723 OGAKOR DRIVE offers parking.
Does 13723 OGAKOR DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13723 OGAKOR DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13723 OGAKOR DRIVE have a pool?
No, 13723 OGAKOR DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 13723 OGAKOR DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 13723 OGAKOR DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 13723 OGAKOR DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13723 OGAKOR DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
