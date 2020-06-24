13723 OGAKOR DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher ice maker patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

You will love making this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered entrance, and a spacious, lush-green lawn, while the backyard is complete with lots of outdoor space and a screened-in patio area for your enjoyment and morning coffee. The interior features plush carpeting throughout, lots of natural lighting, updated bathrooms, and a centrally located kitchen that is equipped with a breakfast bar, nice cabinetry, and updated appliances. Make this your home and apply today!