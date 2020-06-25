13507 FLADGATE MARK DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters ice maker microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Don’t miss your chance to make this gorgeous house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, and a beautifully landscaped, low-maintenance yard, while the backyard is complete with an open yard with plenty of room for enjoying beautiful days best spent outdoors! The interior features stylish tile and plush carpeting throughout, along with large communal living rooms that are great for entertaining. Additionally, the kitchen complete with granite countertops, large pantry and stainless steel appliances. Make this your new home and apply today!