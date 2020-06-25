All apartments in Riverview
Home
/
Riverview, FL
/
13507 FLADGATE MARK DRIVE
Last updated April 12 2019 at 10:08 PM

13507 FLADGATE MARK DRIVE

13507 Fladgate Mark Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13507 Fladgate Mark Drive, Riverview, FL 33579
South Fork

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Don’t miss your chance to make this gorgeous house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, and a beautifully landscaped, low-maintenance yard, while the backyard is complete with an open yard with plenty of room for enjoying beautiful days best spent outdoors! The interior features stylish tile and plush carpeting throughout, along with large communal living rooms that are great for entertaining. Additionally, the kitchen complete with granite countertops, large pantry and stainless steel appliances. Make this your new home and apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13507 FLADGATE MARK DRIVE have any available units?
13507 FLADGATE MARK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 13507 FLADGATE MARK DRIVE have?
Some of 13507 FLADGATE MARK DRIVE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13507 FLADGATE MARK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
13507 FLADGATE MARK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13507 FLADGATE MARK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 13507 FLADGATE MARK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 13507 FLADGATE MARK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 13507 FLADGATE MARK DRIVE offers parking.
Does 13507 FLADGATE MARK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13507 FLADGATE MARK DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13507 FLADGATE MARK DRIVE have a pool?
No, 13507 FLADGATE MARK DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 13507 FLADGATE MARK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 13507 FLADGATE MARK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 13507 FLADGATE MARK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13507 FLADGATE MARK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
