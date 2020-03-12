All apartments in Riverview
13182 GREEN VIOLET DRIVE

13182 Green Violet Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13182 Green Violet Drive, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Brand New Move In Ready Home For Rent! Located in one of the most highly desired gated communities, WaterLeaf. This home has everything you can ask for! Crown Molding, Stainless steel appliances, 42" cabinets, granite countertops, tile throughout a huge open floor plan. This gorgeous home comes fully furnished with top of the line furniture and electronics at no additional cost (Optional) . Internet and lawn service are included!! Move in ready!! Bring your pets as they are welcome!! Prime location with easy access to top rated schools, major shopping, restaurants and a easy commute to all major roads and highways. Schedule your showing today!! This will defiantly not last! Ready January 1st!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13182 GREEN VIOLET DRIVE have any available units?
13182 GREEN VIOLET DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 13182 GREEN VIOLET DRIVE have?
Some of 13182 GREEN VIOLET DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13182 GREEN VIOLET DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
13182 GREEN VIOLET DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13182 GREEN VIOLET DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 13182 GREEN VIOLET DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 13182 GREEN VIOLET DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 13182 GREEN VIOLET DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 13182 GREEN VIOLET DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13182 GREEN VIOLET DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13182 GREEN VIOLET DRIVE have a pool?
No, 13182 GREEN VIOLET DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 13182 GREEN VIOLET DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 13182 GREEN VIOLET DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 13182 GREEN VIOLET DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13182 GREEN VIOLET DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
