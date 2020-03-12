13182 GREEN VIOLET DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access

Brand New Move In Ready Home For Rent! Located in one of the most highly desired gated communities, WaterLeaf. This home has everything you can ask for! Crown Molding, Stainless steel appliances, 42" cabinets, granite countertops, tile throughout a huge open floor plan. This gorgeous home comes fully furnished with top of the line furniture and electronics at no additional cost (Optional) . Internet and lawn service are included!! Move in ready!! Bring your pets as they are welcome!! Prime location with easy access to top rated schools, major shopping, restaurants and a easy commute to all major roads and highways. Schedule your showing today!! This will defiantly not last! Ready January 1st!