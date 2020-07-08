12921 Dream Catcher Way

Amenities

Dreamy Move-In Ready 2BR/2.5BA Townhouse in Riverview - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



Beautiful home in perfect move in condition, and ready for you to make it your own. Welcoming foyer leading into the living room and dining area, plus kitchen on the first floor. Second floor has 2 bedrooms, and 2.5 baths! Modern kitchen has a large built in breakfast bar, with beautifully warm wooden cabinets. All newer appliances to include stove, side by side refrigerator and dishwasher. Washer and dryer for your convenience is located in the laundry room! Downstairs half bathroom for guests and 2 full baths located on the second floor. Great floor plan, with perfect sized rooms! Upstairs landing is spacious enough for a small office or sitting area with split bedrooms. Master bedroom can accommodate a king size bed and small sitting area! Walk in closet and full master bathroom with dual vanities . Summerfield has many amenities for our residents.The Community Center is equipped with 2 pools, an indoor basketball gym, fitness rooms with weights, elliptical machines, stationary bikes, treadmills, tennis courts, a volleyball court and a playground. Within a couple minutes from this home, there is just about every amenity you could ask for, including grocery stores, restaurants, all types of shopping facilities, Dr. Offices, hospital, banks, and much more! Very quick easy access to HWY 301 and I-75.



TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER:

https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1527417?accessKey=5d99



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For any additional questions contact German with Rent Solutions at 813-766-2343.



No Cats Allowed



