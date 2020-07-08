All apartments in Riverview
Last updated July 3 2019 at 10:07 AM

12921 Dream Catcher Way

12921 Dream Catcher Way · No Longer Available
Location

12921 Dream Catcher Way, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
volleyball court
Dreamy Move-In Ready 2BR/2.5BA Townhouse in Riverview - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Beautiful home in perfect move in condition, and ready for you to make it your own. Welcoming foyer leading into the living room and dining area, plus kitchen on the first floor. Second floor has 2 bedrooms, and 2.5 baths! Modern kitchen has a large built in breakfast bar, with beautifully warm wooden cabinets. All newer appliances to include stove, side by side refrigerator and dishwasher. Washer and dryer for your convenience is located in the laundry room! Downstairs half bathroom for guests and 2 full baths located on the second floor. Great floor plan, with perfect sized rooms! Upstairs landing is spacious enough for a small office or sitting area with split bedrooms. Master bedroom can accommodate a king size bed and small sitting area! Walk in closet and full master bathroom with dual vanities . Summerfield has many amenities for our residents.The Community Center is equipped with 2 pools, an indoor basketball gym, fitness rooms with weights, elliptical machines, stationary bikes, treadmills, tennis courts, a volleyball court and a playground. Within a couple minutes from this home, there is just about every amenity you could ask for, including grocery stores, restaurants, all types of shopping facilities, Dr. Offices, hospital, banks, and much more! Very quick easy access to HWY 301 and I-75.

TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER:
https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1527417?accessKey=5d99

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For any additional questions contact German with Rent Solutions at 813-766-2343.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4992413)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12921 Dream Catcher Way have any available units?
12921 Dream Catcher Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 12921 Dream Catcher Way have?
Some of 12921 Dream Catcher Way's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12921 Dream Catcher Way currently offering any rent specials?
12921 Dream Catcher Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12921 Dream Catcher Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 12921 Dream Catcher Way is pet friendly.
Does 12921 Dream Catcher Way offer parking?
Yes, 12921 Dream Catcher Way offers parking.
Does 12921 Dream Catcher Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12921 Dream Catcher Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12921 Dream Catcher Way have a pool?
Yes, 12921 Dream Catcher Way has a pool.
Does 12921 Dream Catcher Way have accessible units?
No, 12921 Dream Catcher Way does not have accessible units.
Does 12921 Dream Catcher Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12921 Dream Catcher Way has units with dishwashers.

