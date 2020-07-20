12231 Legacy Bright Street

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated pool playground some paid utils

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

This beautiful Move-In Ready Home in desirable Park Creek is calling your name. You will love the spacious kitchen with endless counter space! Multiple significant upgrades include whole home water softener system, reverse osmosis filtration in the kitchen, and granite counters throughout. Enjoy the large living room space that opens out back to the covered lanai and massive yard. This huge corner lot home was build in 2016... come get all the benefits of a new home without the wait! Park Creek has walking trails, a park, play ground, and a resort style community pool all waiting for you. Additionally, Park Creek is an UltraFi Community; internet INCLUDED in the neighborhood for all homes as part of your low quarterly HOA! This home is priced to sell quickly; schedule your showing today and come make this home yours.



Listing Courtesy Of RE/MAX BAY TO BAY

Call or Text (844) 326-7613

info@cbrentalhomes.com

www.cbrentalhomes.com



Listing Courtesy Of RE/MAX BAY TO BAY



Call or Text (844) 326-7613

info@cbrentalhomes.com

www.cbrentalhomes.com



Contact us to schedule a showing.