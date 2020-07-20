All apartments in Riverview
12231 Legacy Bright Street
Last updated May 14 2019 at 10:35 PM

12231 Legacy Bright Street

12231 Legacy Bright Street · No Longer Available
Location

12231 Legacy Bright Street, Riverview, FL 33578

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
This beautiful Move-In Ready Home in desirable Park Creek is calling your name. You will love the spacious kitchen with endless counter space! Multiple significant upgrades include whole home water softener system, reverse osmosis filtration in the kitchen, and granite counters throughout. Enjoy the large living room space that opens out back to the covered lanai and massive yard. This huge corner lot home was build in 2016... come get all the benefits of a new home without the wait! Park Creek has walking trails, a park, play ground, and a resort style community pool all waiting for you. Additionally, Park Creek is an UltraFi Community; internet INCLUDED in the neighborhood for all homes as part of your low quarterly HOA! This home is priced to sell quickly; schedule your showing today and come make this home yours.

Listing Courtesy Of RE/MAX BAY TO BAY
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12231 Legacy Bright Street have any available units?
12231 Legacy Bright Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 12231 Legacy Bright Street have?
Some of 12231 Legacy Bright Street's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12231 Legacy Bright Street currently offering any rent specials?
12231 Legacy Bright Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12231 Legacy Bright Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 12231 Legacy Bright Street is pet friendly.
Does 12231 Legacy Bright Street offer parking?
No, 12231 Legacy Bright Street does not offer parking.
Does 12231 Legacy Bright Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12231 Legacy Bright Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12231 Legacy Bright Street have a pool?
Yes, 12231 Legacy Bright Street has a pool.
Does 12231 Legacy Bright Street have accessible units?
No, 12231 Legacy Bright Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12231 Legacy Bright Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 12231 Legacy Bright Street does not have units with dishwashers.
