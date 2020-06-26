11942 CINNAMON FERN DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

Located in the Gated Community of Waterleaf. this beautiful two story home has five bedrooms with the fifth bedroom downstairs, three baths, a loft upstairs and a three car garage. Ready to move in - Complete stainless steel kitchen appliances, 42 kitchen cabinets with raised panel doors, porcelain tile floors in foyer, kitchen, laundry room and all baths. This premier community has many high end amenities families will love. Stay active at the fitness stations, half basketball court or playground. There is also a resort-style swimming pool and open air clubhouse.