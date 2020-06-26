All apartments in Riverview
Find more places like 11942 CINNAMON FERN DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Riverview, FL
/
11942 CINNAMON FERN DRIVE
Last updated July 1 2019 at 3:05 PM

11942 CINNAMON FERN DRIVE

11942 Cinnamon Fern Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Riverview
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

11942 Cinnamon Fern Drive, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
Located in the Gated Community of Waterleaf. this beautiful two story home has five bedrooms with the fifth bedroom downstairs, three baths, a loft upstairs and a three car garage. Ready to move in - Complete stainless steel kitchen appliances, 42 kitchen cabinets with raised panel doors, porcelain tile floors in foyer, kitchen, laundry room and all baths. This premier community has many high end amenities families will love. Stay active at the fitness stations, half basketball court or playground. There is also a resort-style swimming pool and open air clubhouse.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11942 CINNAMON FERN DRIVE have any available units?
11942 CINNAMON FERN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 11942 CINNAMON FERN DRIVE have?
Some of 11942 CINNAMON FERN DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11942 CINNAMON FERN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
11942 CINNAMON FERN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11942 CINNAMON FERN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 11942 CINNAMON FERN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 11942 CINNAMON FERN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 11942 CINNAMON FERN DRIVE offers parking.
Does 11942 CINNAMON FERN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11942 CINNAMON FERN DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11942 CINNAMON FERN DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 11942 CINNAMON FERN DRIVE has a pool.
Does 11942 CINNAMON FERN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 11942 CINNAMON FERN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 11942 CINNAMON FERN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11942 CINNAMON FERN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Azola
9303 Cobalt Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
Lenox at Bloomingdale
5905 Trace Meadow Loop
Riverview, FL 33578
Windsor Club at Legacy Park
9905 Windsor Club Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
Palms at Magnolia Park
9104 Canopy Oak Lane
Riverview, FL 33578
The Retreat at Crosstown
10301 Marsh Harbor Way
Riverview, FL 33578
RiverTree
5959 Bandera Springs Cir
Riverview, FL 33578
Wildgrass
13555 Yellow Fern Way
Riverview, FL 33578
Lola Apartments
9960 Jonas Salk Drive
Riverview, FL 33578

Similar Pages

Riverview 1 BedroomsRiverview 2 Bedrooms
Riverview Luxury PlacesRiverview Pet Friendly Places
Riverview Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FL
Lutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa