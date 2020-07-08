All apartments in Riverview
11414 CAPTIVA KAY DRIVE

Location

11414 Captiva Kay Drive, Riverview, FL 33569

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Everyone has in mind what their "perfect" home is like - take one look at this villa and you will immediately appreciate everything it has to offer: immaculate condition, low maintenance laminate flooring in main living areas and master bedroom, ceiling fans in most rooms, newer kitchen appliances, pond view, 2 car garage, and more! Entering through the side-entry door into the living/dining room combination, the open floor plan is evident and offers views of the tranquil backyard, pond, and lush landscaping. Adjacent to the living/dining combination, the spacious kitchen offers generous cabinetry/counter space, and you will love the kitchen appliance package. This residence offers a split bedroom plan with a master suite that is located on the back side of the property away from the street. The spacious master bedroom has two closets, and the adjoining bathroom has a large vanity, garden tub, and separate shower. The secondary bedrooms are generous in size and are adjacent to the home's second full bathroom. This villa is maintenance free on the exterior and is minutes away from the community clubhouse where the playground, tennis courts and pool are located. Located minutes from major interstate makes commutes easy, and nearby shopping/dining is also convenient. Schedule a private tour of this fabulous villa - it will not last! Equal Housing Opportunity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11414 CAPTIVA KAY DRIVE have any available units?
11414 CAPTIVA KAY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 11414 CAPTIVA KAY DRIVE have?
Some of 11414 CAPTIVA KAY DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11414 CAPTIVA KAY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
11414 CAPTIVA KAY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11414 CAPTIVA KAY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 11414 CAPTIVA KAY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 11414 CAPTIVA KAY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 11414 CAPTIVA KAY DRIVE offers parking.
Does 11414 CAPTIVA KAY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11414 CAPTIVA KAY DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11414 CAPTIVA KAY DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 11414 CAPTIVA KAY DRIVE has a pool.
Does 11414 CAPTIVA KAY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 11414 CAPTIVA KAY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 11414 CAPTIVA KAY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11414 CAPTIVA KAY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

