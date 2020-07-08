11414 CAPTIVA KAY DRIVE

Amenities

Everyone has in mind what their "perfect" home is like - take one look at this villa and you will immediately appreciate everything it has to offer: immaculate condition, low maintenance laminate flooring in main living areas and master bedroom, ceiling fans in most rooms, newer kitchen appliances, pond view, 2 car garage, and more! Entering through the side-entry door into the living/dining room combination, the open floor plan is evident and offers views of the tranquil backyard, pond, and lush landscaping. Adjacent to the living/dining combination, the spacious kitchen offers generous cabinetry/counter space, and you will love the kitchen appliance package. This residence offers a split bedroom plan with a master suite that is located on the back side of the property away from the street. The spacious master bedroom has two closets, and the adjoining bathroom has a large vanity, garden tub, and separate shower. The secondary bedrooms are generous in size and are adjacent to the home's second full bathroom. This villa is maintenance free on the exterior and is minutes away from the community clubhouse where the playground, tennis courts and pool are located. Located minutes from major interstate makes commutes easy, and nearby shopping/dining is also convenient. Schedule a private tour of this fabulous villa - it will not last! Equal Housing Opportunity.