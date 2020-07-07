All apartments in Riverview
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11409 Estuary Preserve Drive

11409 Estuary Preserve Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11409 Estuary Preserve Drive, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Available NOW!! This 2-story, 4-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom, 2,701 SF home is in Riverview with easy access to US-301 and I-75. This newer home features a formal living room, open kitchen/dining/family room combination. Downstairs with wood floors, carpet is in all bedrooms and tile in the bathrooms. Extras include blinds on all windows, ceiling fans, inside laundry room with full size washer and dryer. Kitchen features granite countertops, all wood cabinets and a stainless steel appliance package that includes flat top range, French door refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave. Large loft area upstairs. Nice size master bedroom with master bath has granite counter tops, twin vanity and sinks, garden tub, separate shower and walk in closet. The other bedrooms share a hall bath with granite counter tops and twin sinks. Gas water heater. Lawn care and trash are included in the rent.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee per house hold. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.

Apply to Rent this Home

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11409 Estuary Preserve Drive have any available units?
11409 Estuary Preserve Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 11409 Estuary Preserve Drive have?
Some of 11409 Estuary Preserve Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11409 Estuary Preserve Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11409 Estuary Preserve Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11409 Estuary Preserve Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11409 Estuary Preserve Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11409 Estuary Preserve Drive offer parking?
No, 11409 Estuary Preserve Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11409 Estuary Preserve Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11409 Estuary Preserve Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11409 Estuary Preserve Drive have a pool?
No, 11409 Estuary Preserve Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11409 Estuary Preserve Drive have accessible units?
No, 11409 Estuary Preserve Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11409 Estuary Preserve Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11409 Estuary Preserve Drive has units with dishwashers.

