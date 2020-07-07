11409 Estuary Preserve Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed

Available NOW!! This 2-story, 4-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom, 2,701 SF home is in Riverview with easy access to US-301 and I-75. This newer home features a formal living room, open kitchen/dining/family room combination. Downstairs with wood floors, carpet is in all bedrooms and tile in the bathrooms. Extras include blinds on all windows, ceiling fans, inside laundry room with full size washer and dryer. Kitchen features granite countertops, all wood cabinets and a stainless steel appliance package that includes flat top range, French door refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave. Large loft area upstairs. Nice size master bedroom with master bath has granite counter tops, twin vanity and sinks, garden tub, separate shower and walk in closet. The other bedrooms share a hall bath with granite counter tops and twin sinks. Gas water heater. Lawn care and trash are included in the rent.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee per house hold. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.



Apply to Rent this Home



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.