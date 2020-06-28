11329 CALLAWAY POND DRIVE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Don’t miss your chance to make this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a three-car garage, a covered entrance, and a spacious, lush-green lawn that wraps around to the backyard, where you will find a covered patio, lots of outdoor space, and access to the stunning community pond. The interior features laminate flooring throughout, lots of natural lighting, an open layout, plush carpeting in the spacious bedrooms, vaulted ceilings, updated bathrooms, and a kitchen equipped with granite countertops, a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, and a beautiful wooden cabinetry. Make this your home and apply today!