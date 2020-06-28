All apartments in Riverview
11329 CALLAWAY POND DRIVE

11329 Callaway Pond Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11329 Callaway Pond Drive, Riverview, FL 33579
South Fork

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Don’t miss your chance to make this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a three-car garage, a covered entrance, and a spacious, lush-green lawn that wraps around to the backyard, where you will find a covered patio, lots of outdoor space, and access to the stunning community pond. The interior features laminate flooring throughout, lots of natural lighting, an open layout, plush carpeting in the spacious bedrooms, vaulted ceilings, updated bathrooms, and a kitchen equipped with granite countertops, a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, and a beautiful wooden cabinetry. Make this your home and apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11329 CALLAWAY POND DRIVE have any available units?
11329 CALLAWAY POND DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 11329 CALLAWAY POND DRIVE have?
Some of 11329 CALLAWAY POND DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11329 CALLAWAY POND DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
11329 CALLAWAY POND DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11329 CALLAWAY POND DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 11329 CALLAWAY POND DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 11329 CALLAWAY POND DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 11329 CALLAWAY POND DRIVE offers parking.
Does 11329 CALLAWAY POND DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11329 CALLAWAY POND DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11329 CALLAWAY POND DRIVE have a pool?
No, 11329 CALLAWAY POND DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 11329 CALLAWAY POND DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 11329 CALLAWAY POND DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 11329 CALLAWAY POND DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11329 CALLAWAY POND DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
