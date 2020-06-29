11326 GRAND PARK AVENUE

Amenities

This stunning Winthrop Village home has been meticulously maintained and is waiting for you to move in! With just over 3,000 square foot spread over 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, an upstairs bonus room, formal living, and dining rooms and a centrally located family room, there is more than enough room for everyone.



Prepare to be amazed by the upgrades you will find in the kitchen- a full stainless steel built-in appliance package, including gas range, double ovens, and French door refrigerator. Gorgeous tri-level light-washed cabinets with crown molding, complimentary granite counters, and upgraded lighting add to the wow factor of the home.



Enjoy the gorgeous weather that Florida is known for from either your large front porch or upstairs balcony.



The first-floor master suite provides convenience and privacy. Located just a ½ mile walk from popular Winthrop Town Center, enjoy easy access to great restaurants, shopping, and nightlife.



Need more? Save each month with reclaimed water! All landscaping maintenance is included: Mowing, Trimming, Pruning, Fertilization of turf and shrubs, plus plant pest control and irrigation maintenance, are included in rent services saving you time and money!



Schedule a tour of this home today because tomorrow it will be gone!