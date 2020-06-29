All apartments in Riverview
Last updated January 30 2020 at 12:27 AM

11326 GRAND PARK AVENUE

11326 Grand Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11326 Grand Park Avenue, Riverview, FL 33578

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
This stunning Winthrop Village home has been meticulously maintained and is waiting for you to move in! With just over 3,000 square foot spread over 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, an upstairs bonus room, formal living, and dining rooms and a centrally located family room, there is more than enough room for everyone.

Prepare to be amazed by the upgrades you will find in the kitchen- a full stainless steel built-in appliance package, including gas range, double ovens, and French door refrigerator. Gorgeous tri-level light-washed cabinets with crown molding, complimentary granite counters, and upgraded lighting add to the wow factor of the home.

Enjoy the gorgeous weather that Florida is known for from either your large front porch or upstairs balcony.

The first-floor master suite provides convenience and privacy. Located just a ½ mile walk from popular Winthrop Town Center, enjoy easy access to great restaurants, shopping, and nightlife.

Need more? Save each month with reclaimed water! All landscaping maintenance is included: Mowing, Trimming, Pruning, Fertilization of turf and shrubs, plus plant pest control and irrigation maintenance, are included in rent services saving you time and money!

Schedule a tour of this home today because tomorrow it will be gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11326 GRAND PARK AVENUE have any available units?
11326 GRAND PARK AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 11326 GRAND PARK AVENUE have?
Some of 11326 GRAND PARK AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11326 GRAND PARK AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
11326 GRAND PARK AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11326 GRAND PARK AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 11326 GRAND PARK AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 11326 GRAND PARK AVENUE offer parking?
No, 11326 GRAND PARK AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 11326 GRAND PARK AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11326 GRAND PARK AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11326 GRAND PARK AVENUE have a pool?
No, 11326 GRAND PARK AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 11326 GRAND PARK AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 11326 GRAND PARK AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 11326 GRAND PARK AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11326 GRAND PARK AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

