10024 Rosemary Leaf Lane

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful, Brand New, Never Lived In 5BR/2.5BA in Riverview! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



WOW Beautiful Brand New 5 bed 2 1/2 Bath home, never lived in. Come home to this well laid out home. Master down stairs with a dinning family room combination. Nice Island for eat in the kitchen all granite counter tops through out home. Brand new washer and dryer in separate room. 4 bedrooms upstairs with a loft for a play area or office. This home will not last long. Minutes to highway 301 or I-75.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For any additional questions, please contact German with Rent Solutions at (813)766-2343.



