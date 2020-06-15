All apartments in Riverview
Find more places like 10024 Rosemary Leaf Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Riverview, FL
/
10024 Rosemary Leaf Lane
Last updated July 3 2019 at 10:06 AM

10024 Rosemary Leaf Lane

10024 Rosemary Leaf Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Riverview
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

10024 Rosemary Leaf Ln, Riverview, FL 33578

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful, Brand New, Never Lived In 5BR/2.5BA in Riverview! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

WOW Beautiful Brand New 5 bed 2 1/2 Bath home, never lived in. Come home to this well laid out home. Master down stairs with a dinning family room combination. Nice Island for eat in the kitchen all granite counter tops through out home. Brand new washer and dryer in separate room. 4 bedrooms upstairs with a loft for a play area or office. This home will not last long. Minutes to highway 301 or I-75.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For any additional questions, please contact German with Rent Solutions at (813)766-2343.

(RLNE4951153)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10024 Rosemary Leaf Lane have any available units?
10024 Rosemary Leaf Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 10024 Rosemary Leaf Lane have?
Some of 10024 Rosemary Leaf Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10024 Rosemary Leaf Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10024 Rosemary Leaf Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10024 Rosemary Leaf Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 10024 Rosemary Leaf Lane is pet friendly.
Does 10024 Rosemary Leaf Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10024 Rosemary Leaf Lane offers parking.
Does 10024 Rosemary Leaf Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10024 Rosemary Leaf Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10024 Rosemary Leaf Lane have a pool?
Yes, 10024 Rosemary Leaf Lane has a pool.
Does 10024 Rosemary Leaf Lane have accessible units?
No, 10024 Rosemary Leaf Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10024 Rosemary Leaf Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 10024 Rosemary Leaf Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Azola
9303 Cobalt Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
Lenox at Bloomingdale
5905 Trace Meadow Loop
Riverview, FL 33578
Windsor Club at Legacy Park
9905 Windsor Club Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
Palms at Magnolia Park
9104 Canopy Oak Lane
Riverview, FL 33578
The Retreat at Crosstown
10301 Marsh Harbor Way
Riverview, FL 33578
Winthrop West
6218 Watermark Dr
Riverview, FL 33569
Grove at SouthShore
10220 Summer Palm Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
The Enclave at Tranquility Lake
9707 Tranquility Lake Cir
Riverview, FL 33578

Similar Pages

Riverview 1 BedroomsRiverview 2 Bedrooms
Riverview Luxury PlacesRiverview Pet Friendly Places
Riverview Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FL
Lutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa