803 Banbury Drive

Amenities

pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful 2 Bedroom Port Orange Home! - This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath home with a 1 car garage is now available! Located in Port Orange this home features a huge living room, eat in kitchen with wood cabinets and tile flooring throughout. Both bedrooms include lots of closet space and the den would make a great office or play room. The home is nestled on a huge lot with a U drive, freshly painted interior and exterior. Close to I-95, I-4, shopping, restaurants and great schools. Call now, this one won't last!



*Basic lawn care included

*One small dog accepted, restrictions apply

*Office, 386-281-3224

*After Hours, Rachel, 386-631-6731



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5796568)