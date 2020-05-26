All apartments in Port Orange
803 Banbury Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

803 Banbury Drive

803 Banbury Drive · (386) 677-5594
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

803 Banbury Drive, Port Orange, FL 32129

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 803 Banbury Drive · Avail. now

$1,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1232 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful 2 Bedroom Port Orange Home! - This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath home with a 1 car garage is now available! Located in Port Orange this home features a huge living room, eat in kitchen with wood cabinets and tile flooring throughout. Both bedrooms include lots of closet space and the den would make a great office or play room. The home is nestled on a huge lot with a U drive, freshly painted interior and exterior. Close to I-95, I-4, shopping, restaurants and great schools. Call now, this one won't last!

*Basic lawn care included
*One small dog accepted, restrictions apply
*Office, 386-281-3224
*After Hours, Rachel, 386-631-6731

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5796568)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 803 Banbury Drive have any available units?
803 Banbury Drive has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Port Orange, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Port Orange Rent Report.
Is 803 Banbury Drive currently offering any rent specials?
803 Banbury Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 803 Banbury Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 803 Banbury Drive is pet friendly.
Does 803 Banbury Drive offer parking?
Yes, 803 Banbury Drive does offer parking.
Does 803 Banbury Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 803 Banbury Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 803 Banbury Drive have a pool?
No, 803 Banbury Drive does not have a pool.
Does 803 Banbury Drive have accessible units?
No, 803 Banbury Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 803 Banbury Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 803 Banbury Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 803 Banbury Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 803 Banbury Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
