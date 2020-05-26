Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

664 Reillys Road Available 07/14/20 Adorable 3 Bedroom Home in Port Orange! - Adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home in Port Orange! This home features wood laminate floors in the living areas and tile in the kitchen and baths. Spacious living and dining room with updated cherry cabinets in the kitchen and wood burning fireplace in the living room. Huge walk in closet in the master bedroom and modern touches in the bathrooms. Enjoy screened in patio to entertain your guests. Includes washer and dryer. Zoned in highly desired Port Orange schools! A must see, this one won't last!



*Pets under 50 lbs accepted, limit 2, restrictions apply.

Office 386-281-3224

After Hours, Rachel 386-631-6731



(RLNE3239615)