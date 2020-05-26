All apartments in Port Orange
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

664 Reillys Road

664 Reillys Road · (386) 281-3224
Location

664 Reillys Road, Port Orange, FL 32127

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 664 Reillys Road · Avail. Jul 14

$1,650

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1462 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
664 Reillys Road Available 07/14/20 Adorable 3 Bedroom Home in Port Orange! - Adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home in Port Orange! This home features wood laminate floors in the living areas and tile in the kitchen and baths. Spacious living and dining room with updated cherry cabinets in the kitchen and wood burning fireplace in the living room. Huge walk in closet in the master bedroom and modern touches in the bathrooms. Enjoy screened in patio to entertain your guests. Includes washer and dryer. Zoned in highly desired Port Orange schools! A must see, this one won't last!

*Pets under 50 lbs accepted, limit 2, restrictions apply.
Office 386-281-3224
After Hours, Rachel 386-631-6731

(RLNE3239615)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 664 Reillys Road have any available units?
664 Reillys Road has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Port Orange, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Port Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 664 Reillys Road have?
Some of 664 Reillys Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 664 Reillys Road currently offering any rent specials?
664 Reillys Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 664 Reillys Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 664 Reillys Road is pet friendly.
Does 664 Reillys Road offer parking?
Yes, 664 Reillys Road does offer parking.
Does 664 Reillys Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 664 Reillys Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 664 Reillys Road have a pool?
No, 664 Reillys Road does not have a pool.
Does 664 Reillys Road have accessible units?
No, 664 Reillys Road does not have accessible units.
Does 664 Reillys Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 664 Reillys Road does not have units with dishwashers.
