Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

Lovely home in an upscale neighborhood! Large 3bed 2bath home, with oversized two car garage. Separate laundry room is a convenient feature. Screened in Florida room offers shaded privacy. Riverwood Plantation HOA is a very envied neighborhood, with tons of pride reflected in the homes. Community pool and tennis court are a nice feature as well! Please note: Applicants must pay a $100 non-refundable application fee. Application must identify all residents 18 and over. Background and credit check required. Move in cost is first month's rent and $2,000 security deposit.