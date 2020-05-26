All apartments in Port Orange
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:53 AM

6169 HALF MOON DRIVE

6169 Half Moon Drive · (855) 406-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6169 Half Moon Drive, Port Orange, FL 32127

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,815

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1828 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This home features a light, bright, and spacious floor plan with tile and carpet flooring throughout the generous living space, along with a charming fireplace. The kitchen has updated appliances with rich cabinets and ample storage space to top it off. Additionally, the backyard is complete with an open lawn and a patio area for your outdoor enjoyment! Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6169 HALF MOON DRIVE have any available units?
6169 HALF MOON DRIVE has a unit available for $1,815 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Port Orange, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Port Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 6169 HALF MOON DRIVE have?
Some of 6169 HALF MOON DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6169 HALF MOON DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6169 HALF MOON DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6169 HALF MOON DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 6169 HALF MOON DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Port Orange.
Does 6169 HALF MOON DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 6169 HALF MOON DRIVE offers parking.
Does 6169 HALF MOON DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6169 HALF MOON DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6169 HALF MOON DRIVE have a pool?
No, 6169 HALF MOON DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 6169 HALF MOON DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6169 HALF MOON DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6169 HALF MOON DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6169 HALF MOON DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
