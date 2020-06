Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Great waterfront 4/2 with 2 car garage in Port Orange Plantation. Lots of closet space, tile in kitchen & baths. This home backs up to small canal. Lawn service and pest control included with rent. Good school district and close to everything. No pets.Security deposit, first month's rent and last month's rent due upon move in.