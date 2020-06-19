All apartments in Port Orange
Port Orange, FL
4514 Alder Drive
Last updated June 17 2020

4514 Alder Drive

4514 Alder Drive · No Longer Available
Port Orange
Location

4514 Alder Drive, Port Orange, FL 32127

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Large and beautiful town home with a water view in a great Port Orange community ready for new tenant. Plenty of room for the family. Zoned for desired Port Orange schools. Very private master suite upstairs (with its own air conditioning system), two large bedrooms and a full bathroom downstairs, formal dining area and an eat in kitchen - laundry in garage, waterfront views from the living room and master suite, enjoy the community pool, no maintenance to deal with as owner maintains lawn and pest control. Only qualified applicants should inquire NO SMOKERS!!!! NO PETS!!! NO PAST EVICTIONS!!! NO EXCEPTIONS!!!! Background check required for each adult living in property over age of 18 years old.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4514 Alder Drive have any available units?
4514 Alder Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Port Orange, FL.
How much is rent in Port Orange, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Port Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 4514 Alder Drive have?
Some of 4514 Alder Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4514 Alder Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4514 Alder Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4514 Alder Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4514 Alder Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Port Orange.
Does 4514 Alder Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4514 Alder Drive does offer parking.
Does 4514 Alder Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4514 Alder Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4514 Alder Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4514 Alder Drive has a pool.
Does 4514 Alder Drive have accessible units?
No, 4514 Alder Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4514 Alder Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4514 Alder Drive has units with dishwashers.
