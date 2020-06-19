4514 Alder Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage pool air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Large and beautiful town home with a water view in a great Port Orange community ready for new tenant. Plenty of room for the family. Zoned for desired Port Orange schools. Very private master suite upstairs (with its own air conditioning system), two large bedrooms and a full bathroom downstairs, formal dining area and an eat in kitchen - laundry in garage, waterfront views from the living room and master suite, enjoy the community pool, no maintenance to deal with as owner maintains lawn and pest control. Only qualified applicants should inquire NO SMOKERS!!!! NO PETS!!! NO PAST EVICTIONS!!! NO EXCEPTIONS!!!! Background check required for each adult living in property over age of 18 years old.