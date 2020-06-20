446 Pendrey Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground garage tennis court

Well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath concrete block home located in the sought after neighborhood of Oakland Park. This home boast the ideal open concept and split floor plan. Great size rooms especially the master bedroom. The master retreat has a double vanity, walk in closet, sunk in jetted tub and tiled shower. Big screened lanai over looking the oversized backyard. Zoned for A+ rated school district for all ages.Conveniently located close to all the beaches, shops, and restaurants. Spruce Creek Recreational Facility is at the front of the community with tennis courts, baseball fields, walking trails and playground. Natural lake with fish and bald eagle nest just at the end of the street! Weekly lawn care included!!