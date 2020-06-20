All apartments in Port Orange
Last updated June 17 2020

446 Pendrey Drive

446 Pendry Drive · No Longer Available
Location

446 Pendry Drive, Port Orange, FL 32127

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
tennis court
Well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath concrete block home located in the sought after neighborhood of Oakland Park. This home boast the ideal open concept and split floor plan. Great size rooms especially the master bedroom. The master retreat has a double vanity, walk in closet, sunk in jetted tub and tiled shower. Big screened lanai over looking the oversized backyard. Zoned for A+ rated school district for all ages.Conveniently located close to all the beaches, shops, and restaurants. Spruce Creek Recreational Facility is at the front of the community with tennis courts, baseball fields, walking trails and playground. Natural lake with fish and bald eagle nest just at the end of the street! Weekly lawn care included!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 446 Pendrey Drive have any available units?
446 Pendrey Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Port Orange, FL.
How much is rent in Port Orange, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Port Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 446 Pendrey Drive have?
Some of 446 Pendrey Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 446 Pendrey Drive currently offering any rent specials?
446 Pendrey Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 446 Pendrey Drive pet-friendly?
No, 446 Pendrey Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Port Orange.
Does 446 Pendrey Drive offer parking?
Yes, 446 Pendrey Drive does offer parking.
Does 446 Pendrey Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 446 Pendrey Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 446 Pendrey Drive have a pool?
No, 446 Pendrey Drive does not have a pool.
Does 446 Pendrey Drive have accessible units?
No, 446 Pendrey Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 446 Pendrey Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 446 Pendrey Drive has units with dishwashers.
