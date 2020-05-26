2586 Spruce Creek Boulevard

Amenities

Suitable for celebrities or executives relocating to the area needing a FURNISHED TURNKEY luxury short term rental. Spectacular Contemporary Mansion (6,000 sqft), subject of Architectural awards, site of many fashion photoshoots, music videos and TV productions. Located in a gated community with its own private airport (4,000 ft lighted runway) and Country Club. Private solar-heated swimming pool. Minutes from Daytona Beach and all its Special Events, from NASCAR, Daytona 500 to Bikeweek. Six miles from the beach. Community has private security, controlled access 24x7, 5,200 sq ft of air-conditioned luxurious living spaces. Resort-style, very private pool and jetted spa heated by a solar system in