Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:22 PM

2586 Spruce Creek Boulevard

2586 Spruce Creek Boulevard · (386) 788-1988
Location

2586 Spruce Creek Boulevard, Port Orange, FL 32128
Spruce Creek

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$13,500

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 5200 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Suitable for celebrities or executives relocating to the area needing a FURNISHED TURNKEY luxury short term rental. Spectacular Contemporary Mansion (6,000 sqft), subject of Architectural awards, site of many fashion photoshoots, music videos and TV productions. Located in a gated community with its own private airport (4,000 ft lighted runway) and Country Club. Private solar-heated swimming pool. Minutes from Daytona Beach and all its Special Events, from NASCAR, Daytona 500 to Bikeweek. Six miles from the beach. Community has private security, controlled access 24x7, 5,200 sq ft of air-conditioned luxurious living spaces. Resort-style, very private pool and jetted spa heated by a solar system in

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2586 Spruce Creek Boulevard have any available units?
2586 Spruce Creek Boulevard has a unit available for $13,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Port Orange, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Port Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 2586 Spruce Creek Boulevard have?
Some of 2586 Spruce Creek Boulevard's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2586 Spruce Creek Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2586 Spruce Creek Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2586 Spruce Creek Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 2586 Spruce Creek Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Port Orange.
Does 2586 Spruce Creek Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 2586 Spruce Creek Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 2586 Spruce Creek Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2586 Spruce Creek Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2586 Spruce Creek Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 2586 Spruce Creek Boulevard has a pool.
Does 2586 Spruce Creek Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2586 Spruce Creek Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2586 Spruce Creek Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2586 Spruce Creek Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
