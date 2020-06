Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Beautiful 3/2/2 pool home on the lake! Walk inside to find a living room and dining room that lead to a family room and eat in kitchen as well as a breakfast bar. The extended sliding glass doors open to a screened in pool deck. The master bedroom has nice views of the lake and the master bathroom has a garden tub and seperate shower with a walk in closet. The guest bathroom has a door that leads to the pool. Inside laundry room, split floor plan. Pool service included. All information recorded in the MLS intended to be accurate but cannot be guaranteed