1395 S Ocean Blvd

PARTIALLY FURNISHED 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH CONDO ON THE 3RD FLOOR WITH PRIVATE ELEVATOR TO YOUR DOOR AND ONLY STEPS AWAY FROM A SANDY BEACH. THIS LUXURY CONDO FEATURES MARBLE FLOORS IN ALL LIVING AREAS, MAPLE WOOD KITCHEN CABINETS WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, AND A COZY NOOK FOR MORNING BREAKFAST. SPACIOUS LAYOUT OF 2150 SQ/FT WITH LARGE OPEN BALCONY WITH PARTIAL VIEW OF THE OCEAN. MASTER SUITE FEATURES LARGE WALK IN CLOSET AND A SEPARATE TUB AND SHOWER. AMENITIES INCLUDE AND ACCESS TO A PRIVATE AN SERENE BEACH ACROSS FROM THE CONDO WITH SHOWER AND BBQ FACILITIES, WITH LIMITED PARKING. PLEASE NOTE ACCORDING TO THE ASSOCIATION MINIMUM FICO 675 AND NO PETS. SEE ATTACHMENTS.