6 Amalfi Way
6 Amalfi Way

Location

6 Amalfi Way, Poinciana, FL 34758

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Schedule a tour today to view this home located in Kissimmee, FL. It offers 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 962 sq ft of living space. Features include tile, a kitchen with black appliances, 1 car garage, private back patio, and more. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Amalfi Way have any available units?
6 Amalfi Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
Is 6 Amalfi Way currently offering any rent specials?
6 Amalfi Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Amalfi Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 6 Amalfi Way is pet friendly.
Does 6 Amalfi Way offer parking?
Yes, 6 Amalfi Way offers parking.
Does 6 Amalfi Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6 Amalfi Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Amalfi Way have a pool?
No, 6 Amalfi Way does not have a pool.
Does 6 Amalfi Way have accessible units?
No, 6 Amalfi Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Amalfi Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 6 Amalfi Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6 Amalfi Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 6 Amalfi Way does not have units with air conditioning.
