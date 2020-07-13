All apartments in Plantation
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:59 AM

Modera Cornerstone by Mill Creek

1244 South Pine Island Road · (202) 952-1876
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
One Month Free --- NOW LEASING and we're celebrating with one month free on all homes!
Location

1244 South Pine Island Road, Plantation, FL 33324

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 305 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,641

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

Unit 222 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,754

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 732 sqft

Unit 208 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,754

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 732 sqft

See 14+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 604 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,928

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 999 sqft

Unit 413 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,928

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 999 sqft

Unit 204 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,928

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 999 sqft

See 41+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 228 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,506

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1176 sqft

Unit 528 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,506

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1176 sqft

Unit 628 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,506

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1176 sqft

See 25+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Modera Cornerstone by Mill Creek.

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
gym
playground
pool
putting green
yoga
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pet friendly
bbq/grill
bike storage
business center
conference room
dog grooming area
dog park
e-payments
key fob access
package receiving
City lover or nature dweller? Golfer or swimmer? Spin master or yoga warrior? Spend a few minutes at Modera Cornerstone, and you’ll quickly realize you don’t have to choose. Here in South Florida’s most anticipated new apartment community, you’ll experience all these indulgences and more daily. Lakeside yet city-centered, action-packed yet easy-breezy, it’s a new South Florida lifestyle as dynamic as its location.

Featuring 330 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes, Modera Cornerstone gives residents a modern retreat-like setting in the heart of Plantation's shopping, dining, and entertainment. You’ll have all the comforts you could ever want– with an outdoor pool, fitness center, yoga studio, clubhouse, courtyard putting green, coffee bar, and more– all amid expansive lakefront views. It doesn’t get much better.

Until you step inside, that is. Here, you’ll find the perfect place to disconnect from the day’s stresses with lavish wood plank flooring, elevated ceilings, quartz countertops, stainless Energy Star® appliances in select homes, USB ports in the kitchen, full-size washers and dryers, keyless home entry, and private outdoor escapes featuring picturesque lake or green space views. Just one more perk of being near the heart of everything.

Simply put, this is more than a new place to live. This is all the Ft. Lauderdale luxuries with none of the Ft. Lauderdale hassles—and the lifestyle you’ve been waiting for. Come make it yours at Modera Cornerstone.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
limit: 2
restrictions: While we are huge fans of individuality (and the exotic), we have to ask that exotic pals, such as skunks and ferrets, find happy homes with a friend or family member. Please note that we reserve the right to disallow certain aggressive breeds of dogs and aquariums as per our pet addendum. Please contact our leasing office for information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Modera Cornerstone by Mill Creek have any available units?
Modera Cornerstone by Mill Creek has 89 units available starting at $1,641 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Modera Cornerstone by Mill Creek have?
Some of Modera Cornerstone by Mill Creek's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Modera Cornerstone by Mill Creek currently offering any rent specials?
Modera Cornerstone by Mill Creek is offering the following rent specials: One Month Free --- NOW LEASING and we're celebrating with one month free on all homes!
Is Modera Cornerstone by Mill Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, Modera Cornerstone by Mill Creek is pet friendly.
Does Modera Cornerstone by Mill Creek offer parking?
Yes, Modera Cornerstone by Mill Creek offers parking.
Does Modera Cornerstone by Mill Creek have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Modera Cornerstone by Mill Creek offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Modera Cornerstone by Mill Creek have a pool?
Yes, Modera Cornerstone by Mill Creek has a pool.
Does Modera Cornerstone by Mill Creek have accessible units?
No, Modera Cornerstone by Mill Creek does not have accessible units.
Does Modera Cornerstone by Mill Creek have units with dishwashers?
No, Modera Cornerstone by Mill Creek does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Modera Cornerstone by Mill Creek have units with air conditioning?
No, Modera Cornerstone by Mill Creek does not have units with air conditioning.
