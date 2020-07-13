Modera Cornerstone by Mill Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry putting green patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar courtyard gym playground pool putting green yoga cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage business center conference room dog grooming area dog park e-payments key fob access package receiving

City lover or nature dweller? Golfer or swimmer? Spin master or yoga warrior? Spend a few minutes at Modera Cornerstone, and you’ll quickly realize you don’t have to choose. Here in South Florida’s most anticipated new apartment community, you’ll experience all these indulgences and more daily. Lakeside yet city-centered, action-packed yet easy-breezy, it’s a new South Florida lifestyle as dynamic as its location.



Featuring 330 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes, Modera Cornerstone gives residents a modern retreat-like setting in the heart of Plantation's shopping, dining, and entertainment. You’ll have all the comforts you could ever want– with an outdoor pool, fitness center, yoga studio, clubhouse, courtyard putting green, coffee bar, and more– all amid expansive lakefront views. It doesn’t get much better.



Until you step inside, that is. Here, you’ll find the perfect place to disconnect from the day’s stresses with lavish wood plank flooring, elevated ceilings, quartz countertops, stainless Energy Star® appliances in select homes, USB ports in the kitchen, full-size washers and dryers, keyless home entry, and private outdoor escapes featuring picturesque lake or green space views. Just one more perk of being near the heart of everything.



Simply put, this is more than a new place to live. This is all the Ft. Lauderdale luxuries with none of the Ft. Lauderdale hassles—and the lifestyle you’ve been waiting for. Come make it yours at Modera Cornerstone.