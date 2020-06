Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Rarely available home in prestigious Royal Palm Estates on a picturesque tree-lined street. Fabulous split plan with oversize rooms and lots of storage area. Tile floors . The Kitchen is substantially remodeled and upgraded. Large backyard with a free form Private pool. The Extra large patio is great for gatherings. This place is Perfect for students. Located Close to NOVA University. Enjoy this Freshly painted large one story home with Impact windows. No association approval need it. Move in immediately!