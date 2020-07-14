All apartments in Pensacola
Flats at 9th Avenue
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:18 AM

Flats at 9th Avenue

7601 N 9th Ave · (850) 842-5662
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7601 N 9th Ave, Pensacola, FL 32514

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit A-A202 · Avail. Aug 31

$945

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 975 sqft

Unit I-I265 · Avail. Sep 17

$955

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 975 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Flats at 9th Avenue.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
internet access
online portal
package receiving
volleyball court

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $150
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $300-$600 weight dependant
limit: 2
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breed
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Flats at 9th Avenue have any available units?
Flats at 9th Avenue has 2 units available starting at $945 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Flats at 9th Avenue have?
Some of Flats at 9th Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Flats at 9th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
Flats at 9th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Flats at 9th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, Flats at 9th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does Flats at 9th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, Flats at 9th Avenue offers parking.
Does Flats at 9th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, Flats at 9th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Flats at 9th Avenue have a pool?
Yes, Flats at 9th Avenue has a pool.
Does Flats at 9th Avenue have accessible units?
No, Flats at 9th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does Flats at 9th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Flats at 9th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does Flats at 9th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Flats at 9th Avenue has units with air conditioning.

