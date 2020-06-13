Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:13 AM

37 Apartments for rent in Foley, AL

Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
Park Place
400 Park Ave, Foley, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
1011 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community has ample parking, laundry facilities, pool and more. Apartments feature washer and dryer connections, private patio and fireplace. Great location, just minutes from Foley High School.
Last updated November 21 at 09:00pm
24 Units Available
Sevilla Place
3151 Boulevard De Sevilla, Foley, AL
1 Bedroom
$975
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1416 sqft
NOW OPEN! Be the one of the first to experience an elevated lifestyle at Foley's newest luxury address. Sevilla Place Apartment homes sets the precedent for style, charm and the ultimate in upscale living.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
902 N Hickory St
902 North Hickory Street, Foley, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2100 sqft
4 bedroom, 3 bath, completely remodeled. - Property Id: 292559 Very nice rancher, completely remodeled, all new appliances, on .7 acre lot. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
450 Park Avenue, #713
450 Park Avenue, Foley, AL
2 Bedrooms
$950
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
450 Park Avenue, #713 Available 07/15/20 Park Avenue Condo, #713 - This second floor unit has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, with screened patio and granite counter tops. Access to outside storage, pool, and BBQ area. Includes landscaping.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2651 Juniper Street
2651 South Juniper Street, Foley, AL
2 Bedrooms
$950
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Two Bedroom, Two Bath Condominium in Foley, AL - Two bedroom two bath Victoria Place Condominium (end unit).

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
203 South Cypress
203 S Cypress St, Foley, AL
2 Bedrooms
$900
1100 sqft
2BR/1.5 BATH DUPLEX UNIT - 203 South Cypress, Foley, AL - Great 2 bedroom duplex unit in the heart of Foley. No pets allowed, no smoking, $40.00 app fee per adult 19 and older. All applicants must apply at www.exitlongtermrentals.com.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
17773 Lewis Smith Drive
17773 Lewis Smith Dr, Foley, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1774 sqft
17773 Lewis Smith Drive Available 07/13/20 Home W/Community Pool! - This one year old Home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8958 Turf Creek Dr.
8958 Turf Creek Drive, Foley, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1755 sqft
8958 Turf Creek Dr. Available 07/08/20 Four Bedroom Home with Garage! - Beautiful four bedroom and two bath home close to Beach express. This house features a screened in porch overlooking a small community pond.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
312 Wyatt Court
312 Wyatt Court, Foley, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1425 sqft
312 Wyatt Court Available 07/06/20 Fenced Back Yard, South Hampton Subdivision! - Welcome to the South Hampton subdivision. Located off of HWY 98 close to downtown Foley. The home has carpet and wood look tile through out.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
17129 Lanier Blvd
17129 Lanier Blvd, Foley, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1787 sqft
Brand new, never lived in, 4 bedroom 2 bath rental home Located in the Hidden Lakes Subdivision in Foley.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
201 South Cypress
201 South Cypress Street, Foley, AL
2 Bedrooms
$900
- 2 bedroom unit in duplex 2 blocks from Hwy 98 and Hwy. 59. Eat in Kitchen, Living room, Laundry, and 1 bath. Located within walking distance of shopping, post office, Foley City Park, and restaurants. Great location and extremely affordable.

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
1 Unit Available
3865 Chesterfield Lane
3865 Chesterfield Ln, Foley, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2058 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL! Receive half off your first month's rent with a 12 month lease! Our largest floor plan boasts 4 spacious bedrooms, 2 baths and ample storage throughout.
Results within 1 mile of Foley

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
13483 Sanctuary Drive
13483 Sanctuary Drive, Baldwin County, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1820 sqft
13483 Sanctuary Drive Available 08/21/20 13483 Sanctuary Drive - Cottage style home featuring engineered hardwood flooring, large open floor plan, enclosed private backyard, double garage, spacious kitchen, and an additional room that could be a

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
1 Unit Available
13344 Sanctuary Dr
13344 Sanctuary Dr, Baldwin County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1405 sqft
Check out this great little brick 3/2 with granite counters and hard flooring throughout! No carpet! Attached garage. Please be aware of scammers. We will only ask you for deposit and rent after executing a lease.

Last updated August 14 at 10:23pm
1 Unit Available
14597 Troon Drive
14597 Troon Drive, Baldwin County, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1853 sqft
Upscale custom built 2014 home for rent in new Woodmont Sub. north of Foley Airport off CR 24. Ready to move into! Short or long term lease. Price includes lawn care managed by owner. First & Last month rental and security deposit required.
Results within 5 miles of Foley
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
One Club Gulf Shores
4000 Gulf Shores Pkwy, Gulf Shores, AL
1 Bedroom
$919
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,404
1266 sqft
Modern homes with nine-foot ceilings and energy-efficient appliances. Lots of community offerings, including a tennis court, clubhouse and pool. There's even a nine-hole golf course on site. Close to Gulf Shores Public Beach.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
17 Units Available
Colonial Grand at Traditions
6061 Colonial Pkwy, Gulf Shores, AL
1 Bedroom
$868
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,063
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,338
1234 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Discover your new happy home at the Colonial Grand at Traditions luxury apartments in Gulf Shore/Orange Beach, Alabama.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
Summer Trace
330 W. Fort Morgan, Gulf Shores, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1347 sqft
Good location for commuters with easy access to Gulf Shores Parkway. Homes feature refrigerator, ample storage, and patio or balcony. Community has sundeck, pool and renovated clubhouse.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1430 Regency Road D401
1430 Regency Road, Gulf Shores, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1239 sqft
The Enclave at Oak Hill Condo! - Welcome to this fourth floor, two bedroom, two bath corner condo located at The Enclave at Oak Hill! You can site and enjoy the beach breeze from the South facing balcony with access from the living room and master

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
430 W. Fort Morgan Road The Ridge - 1103
430 West Fort Morgan Road, Gulf Shores, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1458 sqft
430 W. Fort Morgan Road The Ridge - 1103 Available 07/01/20 - (RLNE5848881)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
25624 W Perdido Ave
25624 West Perdido Avenue, Orange Beach, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1170 sqft
Luxury Apartments located in Coastal Alabama - Property Id: 204286 With unparalleled designer apartments in Orange Beach, Sandy Shores offers a friendly community for you to call home.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
435 E Canal Drive, #2 Southern Breeze #2
435 East Canal Drive, Gulf Shores, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1050 sqft
435 E Canal Drive, #2 Southern Breeze #2 Available 06/15/20 Southern Breeze #2 - Southern Breeze is a low density, 8-unit complex conveniently located on Canal Drive. Unit features open living room and kitchen.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4574 G. C. Bill Lane
4574 G C Bill Lane, Orange Beach, AL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1400 sqft
4574 GC Bill Lane - Water front home with beautiful views! Among the features of this property are garage, carport, outside storage, and abundant inside storage. Property is unfurnished. Boat slip available for additional monthly fee.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
501 Cotton Creek Drive, #102 Cotton Creek Estates #102
501 Cotton Creek Dr, Baldwin County, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1050 sqft
501 Cotton Creek Drive, #102 Cotton Creek Estates #102 Available 06/15/20 Cotton Creek Estates #102 - Property has one car garage, with privacy fence in the front and the back. Washer and Dryer do not convey with the rental.

Median Rent in Foley

Last updated Sep. 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Foley is $603, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $695.
Studio
$574
1 Bed
$603
2 Beds
$695
3+ Beds
$1,012
City GuideFoley
The city of Foley is named for its founder, a man named John B. Foley, who was originally from Chicago.

For a city containing just 14,618 residents, according to the 2010 U. S. Census, you'll find an awful lot to do in Foley. Not only will you be able to keep yourself busy in the city, you'll also be spoiled by the weather, which is much warmer year round than the U.S. average. Community spirit is the order of the day in Foley, so be prepared to get to know your neighbors and join in with town events.

Renting in Foley

Foley is just an ordinary town, so finding a home for rent in Foley is pretty ordinary, too. It's wise to start looking for a rental property around four to six weeks in advance of the date you're planning to move, just to be sure that you'll have time to find somewhere suitable. The amount of money it'll cost to move into rental houses or apartments in the area varies, but you'll usually have to pay a month of rent upfront and a security deposit to cover any potential damages. Most landlords will ask you to sign a tenancy contract, agreeing to stay in the property for a minimum of 6 or 12 months, but sometimes you'll be able to rent on a month to month basis.

Foley Neighborhoods

You'll find a reasonable amount of difference between neighborhoods in Foley. The one you choose to live in will probably depend on how you prefer your surroundings, as well as whether you're looking for rental apartments or larger kinds of properties.

City Center: This is where most of the action is at in Foley. You'll be close to restaurants and shops if you choose to live in this area. You'll find smaller houses here and a fair amount of apartments.

Mackenzie: Homes in this neighborhood tend to be on the larger side. You'll find that most properties are fairly modern in this area.

Laurel: This is a good neighborhood for anyone who wants to be a bit out from the center and likes their green space. There's a good mixture of houses and apartments.

Life in Foley

There's not much to speak of in the way of public transport in Foley, so most residents drive to get around. The city's fairly spread out, over 25 square miles, so getting your groceries could even be an issue if you don't have a car. A lot of great town events happen throughout the year, so it's the ideal place for anyone who likes to get involved with the local community. Some of the highlights of the year include the Gulf Coast Hot Air Balloon Festival and the Alabama Festival of Flavor. During the warmer months, there's music and a movie in the park each Friday evening. Art buffs will love the Foley Art Center and the annual Art in the Park exhibit. The Foley Railroad Museum and the Holmes Medical Museum are both interesting and informative places to spend a rainy afternoon. If you feel like some more recreation, you can always head to The Gulf Bowl to knock down a few pins.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Foley?
In Foley, the median rent is $574 for a studio, $603 for a 1-bedroom, $695 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,012 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Foley, check out our monthly Foley Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Foley?
Some of the colleges located in the Foley area include Bishop State Community College, University of South Alabama, Spring Hill College, The University of West Florida, and Pensacola State College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Foley?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Foley from include Mobile, Pensacola, Daphne, Ferry Pass, and Navarre.

