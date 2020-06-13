37 Apartments for rent in Foley, AL

Life in Foley

There's not much to speak of in the way of public transport in Foley, so most residents drive to get around. The city's fairly spread out, over 25 square miles, so getting your groceries could even be an issue if you don't have a car. A lot of great town events happen throughout the year, so it's the ideal place for anyone who likes to get involved with the local community. Some of the highlights of the year include the Gulf Coast Hot Air Balloon Festival and the Alabama Festival of Flavor. During the warmer months, there's music and a movie in the park each Friday evening. Art buffs will love the Foley Art Center and the annual Art in the Park exhibit. The Foley Railroad Museum and the Holmes Medical Museum are both interesting and informative places to spend a rainy afternoon. If you feel like some more recreation, you can always head to The Gulf Bowl to knock down a few pins.