37 Apartments for rent in Foley, AL
For a city containing just 14,618 residents, according to the 2010 U. S. Census, you'll find an awful lot to do in Foley. Not only will you be able to keep yourself busy in the city, you'll also be spoiled by the weather, which is much warmer year round than the U.S. average. Community spirit is the order of the day in Foley, so be prepared to get to know your neighbors and join in with town events.
Foley is just an ordinary town, so finding a home for rent in Foley is pretty ordinary, too. It's wise to start looking for a rental property around four to six weeks in advance of the date you're planning to move, just to be sure that you'll have time to find somewhere suitable. The amount of money it'll cost to move into rental houses or apartments in the area varies, but you'll usually have to pay a month of rent upfront and a security deposit to cover any potential damages. Most landlords will ask you to sign a tenancy contract, agreeing to stay in the property for a minimum of 6 or 12 months, but sometimes you'll be able to rent on a month to month basis.
You'll find a reasonable amount of difference between neighborhoods in Foley. The one you choose to live in will probably depend on how you prefer your surroundings, as well as whether you're looking for rental apartments or larger kinds of properties.
City Center: This is where most of the action is at in Foley. You'll be close to restaurants and shops if you choose to live in this area. You'll find smaller houses here and a fair amount of apartments.
Mackenzie: Homes in this neighborhood tend to be on the larger side. You'll find that most properties are fairly modern in this area.
Laurel: This is a good neighborhood for anyone who wants to be a bit out from the center and likes their green space. There's a good mixture of houses and apartments.
There's not much to speak of in the way of public transport in Foley, so most residents drive to get around. The city's fairly spread out, over 25 square miles, so getting your groceries could even be an issue if you don't have a car. A lot of great town events happen throughout the year, so it's the ideal place for anyone who likes to get involved with the local community. Some of the highlights of the year include the Gulf Coast Hot Air Balloon Festival and the Alabama Festival of Flavor. During the warmer months, there's music and a movie in the park each Friday evening. Art buffs will love the Foley Art Center and the annual Art in the Park exhibit. The Foley Railroad Museum and the Holmes Medical Museum are both interesting and informative places to spend a rainy afternoon. If you feel like some more recreation, you can always head to The Gulf Bowl to knock down a few pins.