37 Apartments for rent in Foley, AL

Renting in Foley

Foley is just an ordinary town, so finding a home for rent in Foley is pretty ordinary, too. It's wise to start looking for a rental property around four to six weeks in advance of the date you're planning to move, just to be sure that you'll have time to find somewhere suitable. The amount of money it'll cost to move into rental houses or apartments in the area varies, but you'll usually have to pay a month of rent upfront and a security deposit to cover any potential damages. Most landlords will ask you to sign a tenancy contract, agreeing to stay in the property for a minimum of 6 or 12 months, but sometimes you'll be able to rent on a month to month basis.