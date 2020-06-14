12 Apartments for rent in Pensacola, FL with gym

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 06:20am
5 Units Available
Flats at 9th Avenue
7601 N 9th Ave, Pensacola, FL
1 Bedroom
$833
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
971 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Flats at 9th Avenue in Pensacola. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
16 Units Available
Marcus Pointe Grande
6111 Enterprise Dr, Pensacola, FL
1 Bedroom
$969
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1288 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1633 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
6 Units Available
West Woods
3202 W Nine Mile Rd, Pensacola, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1427 sqft
Resort-Style Living in Pensacola, FL. Welcome to West Woods Apartments, a luxurious apartment community perfect for those with a taste for the finer things.
Results within 1 mile of Pensacola
Results within 1 mile of Pensacola

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
West Highlands
1 Unit Available
1000
1000 Hollywood Avenue, West Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1 sqft
RESORT STYLE LIVING IN BEAUTIFUL CONDO COMPLEX!!! Excellent and spacious 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, recently renovated apartment at the luxurious Marquesa Condo Community. Full size washer and dryer.
Results within 5 miles of Pensacola
Results within 5 miles of Pensacola
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 06:56am
7 Units Available
Majestic Oaks
7840 Lilac Ln, Ferry Pass, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,236
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,442
1271 sqft
Southwest of the N. Davis/290 intersection, Majestic Oaks has an abundance of open space. Asymmetrical apartments are beautifully designed. Amenities include gym, pool, playground, clubhouse, business center, guest parking, bbq pits and dog park.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
$
5 Units Available
Park on the Square
9009 University Pkwy, Ferry Pass, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,065
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcoming pet-friendly complex with a dog park, internet cafe and round-the-clock maintenance. Air-conditioned units have been recently renovated. Across the street from Florida State University College of Medicine.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 03:34pm
12 Units Available
Fairpointe at Gulf Breeze
3208 College Court, Santa Rosa County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,205
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
Hidden Springs
1 Unit Available
2855 HIDDEN SPRINGS DR
2855 Hidden Springs Cir, Bellview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$925
1008 sqft
Updated 3 bedroom 1 bath off Blue Angel Hwy. and Muldoon Rd. This property has over 1,000 sq.ft. of living space.

1 of 10

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
316 WASHINGTON AVE
316 Washington Avenue, Gulf Breeze, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1642 sqft
Great location. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home is in the A rated Gulf Breeze School district and close to Pensacola Beach. The community has all sorts of athletic facilities , parks, splash pad,gym, boat launch, tennis, ect.
Results within 10 miles of Pensacola
Results within 10 miles of Pensacola
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
14 Units Available
Avalon Apartments
8800 Pine Forest Rd, Ensley, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,060
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1386 sqft
Provides easy access to I-10. Oversized kitchen with black appliances in every apartment. Leisure amenities include a putting green, swimming pool, basketball court and fitness center. Cyber cafe and club room also on the premises.

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
Nature Trail
1 Unit Available
5539 SPOONFLOWER DR
5539 Spoonflower Drive, Escambia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1830 sqft
Immaculate modern brick home. 1830 square feet with open living area, split floor plan. 3 bedroom, 2 baths plus office. Stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and ceramic tile in the kitchen. Wood foyer, large family room.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
Quinavista
1 Unit Available
10099 NELLE AVE
10099 Nelle Avenue, Escambia County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1488 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy luxury at its best, this furnished 2BD/2BA condo located in Lost Key Marina has an open floor plan surrounded by waterfront views. Inside you will find a furnished space with extensive amenities like 10ft ceilings lined with crown molding.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Pensacola, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Pensacola renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

