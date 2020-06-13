/
46 Apartments for rent in Navarre, FL📍
12 Units Available
The Sound at Navarre Beach
7381 Navarre Pkwy, Navarre, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
944 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1199 sqft
Residential community with one-, two, and three-bedroom apartments. Located within walking distance of shops, dining, and entertainment. Spacious units with modern fixtures and open floor plans.
1 Unit Available
6680 Castlewood Street
6680 Castlewood Street, Navarre, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3068 sqft
Gulf Breeze - Holley By The Sea - 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom - This home is located in Santa Rosa County in Holley By the Sea. There are 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Stainless steel appliances include double oven, stove, microwave and dishwasher.
1 Unit Available
6536 Fairmont St
6536 Fairmont Street, Navarre, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2368 sqft
6536 Fairmont st is a fantastic 4/2 built in 2011. Available July 1, 2020, or maybe slightly sooner Occupancy!! This is a beautiful home with open floor-plan with master suite in split floor-plan.
1 Unit Available
8738 RIO VISTA Drive
8738 Rio Vista Drive, Navarre, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1196 sqft
WELL KEPT! 3 bedroom/2 full bath split floor plan. In walking distance to Restaurants, Neighborhood Ice Cream Shop, Culvers, Winn Dixie, Navarre Children's Park, and much more. The Front Door has a Fancy Storm Door with Drop Down Security Screen.
1 Unit Available
9131 Military Trail
9131 Military Trail, Navarre, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
Cute 2 BR/1 BA Florida Cottage. Drive by and take a look. Loft upstairs. Rent includes water. No pets please, no smoking, one year lease, clean credit and rental history and employment history. Room sizes are approx. Window/wall AC & Heat.
1 Unit Available
8782 Brown Pelican Circle
8782 Brown Pelican Circle, Navarre, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1552 sqft
Beautiful brand new townhome at Reserve Pointe in Navarre, Florida. This 3BR/2.5BA townhome has a definite ''wow'' factor. From the moment you enter, you'll be amazed with the craftsmanship and decadent touches found throughout the space.
1 Unit Available
1831 Pelican Lane
1831 Pelican Lane, Navarre, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1313 sqft
Come see one of the best values in Holley by the Sea. Bright and beautiful open floor plan with vaulted ceiling in great room and trayed ceiling in master bedroom. This home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
1 Unit Available
2279 Whispering Pines Boulevard
2279 Whispering Pines Boulevard, Navarre, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1800 sqft
AVAIL: 6/15. FLEXIBLE S/D = TO 1 MO. RENT CAN BE MADE IN 2 MO. INSTALL. IF QUALIFIED. SORRY, NO PETS/SMOKING. Covered front entrance. Open floor plan. 2 living areas to enjoy.
1 Unit Available
2152 Hadleigh Hills Court
2152 Hadleigh Hills Ct, Navarre, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1472 sqft
View details to apply and paste link into your browser , Minimum 680 credit score, income must be twice the rent, non-refundable application fee... https://www.rentcafe.com/apartments/fl/navarre/2152-hadleigh-hills-court/default.aspx?p=1&nocache=1
1 Unit Available
6592 Codell Street
6592 Codell Street, Navarre, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1914 sqft
View Details to apply and paste link into your browser,Minimum 680 Credit Score, Income must be Twice the Rent, Non - Refundable Application Fee... https://www.rentcafe.com/apartments/fl/navarre/codell-street-6592/default.aspx?p=1&nocache=1
1 Unit Available
8135 Mercado Street
8135 Mercado Street, Navarre, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1865 sqft
**Showings begin 6/15/2020**This like new 4 bedroom, 2 bath home features a great split bedroom floor plan. Kitchen boasts maple cabinetry, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and kitchen island that overlooks the spacious living area.
1 Unit Available
9455 Parker Pl Drive
9455 Parker Place Drive, Navarre, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1675 sqft
View Details to apply and paste link into your browser, Minimum 680 Credit Score, Income must be Twice the Rent, Non - Refundable Application Fee... https://www.rentcafe.com/apartments/fl/navarre/parker-place-drive-9455/default.aspx?p=1&nocache=1
1 Unit Available
2244 LEMURE Drive
2244 Lemure Drive, Navarre, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1600 sqft
Located only 8 miles from Hurlburt Field and only minutes from the beach! Fenced in yard. No carpet in the home, all tile and laminate wood flooring.
1 Unit Available
9878 ORION LAKE Circle
9878 Orion Lake Circle, Navarre, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1500 sqft
Fenced in yard.
1 Unit Available
6641 FERN Street
6641 Fern Street, Navarre, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,270
3121 sqft
***Available JULY 11, 2020*** You will love this spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bath home! This home is located at the very end of a secluded cul-de-sac and sits on a half acre lot. Access to Holley by the Sea amenities included.
1 Unit Available
2211 FL-87
2211 Florida Highway 87, Navarre, FL
Studio
$1,700
1425 sqft
For Lease: Left Side / Building has 2211 and 2209. Lease if for 2211 left side only Commercial Building has 950 square foot in front area, with walk through to back area with another 475 square foot.
1 Unit Available
2551 Hidden Estates Circle
2551 Hidden Estates Circle, Navarre, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,670
1910 sqft
Great floor plan! Located in a very quiet neighborhood off 399. This home features brand new paint and brand new carpet throughout! Fenced in yard.
1 Unit Available
8279 Tavira Street
8279 Tavira Street, Navarre, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1470 sqft
View Details to apply and paste link into your browser,Minimum 680 Credit Score, Income must be Twice the Rent, Non - Refundable Application Fee...https://www.rentcafe.com/apartments/fl/navarre/tavira-street-8279/default.aspx?p=1&nocache=1
1 Unit Available
10000 Via Grande
10000 Via Grande, Navarre, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2300 sqft
Beautiful POOL home in East Navarre on a quiet Cul-de-Sac. ''7'' miles to Hurlburt Field (AFB), Santa Rosa County schools, close to shopping, entertainment and beaches.
1 Unit Available
7825 LOLA CIR
7825 Lola Circle, Navarre, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2218 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bathroom Brick home located in Villa Danielle Subdivision ~ Close to Navarre Beach, shopping, restaurants and more!! Home boasts over 2000 sqft. of living space with vaulted ceilings.
1 Unit Available
8525 WILBURN CV
8525 Wilburn Cove, Navarre, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1665 sqft
Charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home off Hwy 87 close to Navarre High School. This 2004 built home many upgrades. The open floor plan features tile floors throughout with carpet in the bedrooms and high ceilings in the living-dining area.
1 Unit Available
9972 Parker Lake Circle
9972 Parker Lake Circle, Navarre, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2240 sqft
Come enjoy this lakefront home in Navarre with lots of room to work or play from home.
1 Unit Available
2004 CORAL ST
2004 Coral Street, Navarre, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1943 sqft
Beautiful Brick 3 bedroom 2 bath home features a split floor plan in the Holley By The Sea Subdivision!! This home has been recently upgraded to include, blinds, light fixtures, 2016 AC , Granite kitchen with tile backsplash and stainless steel
1 Unit Available
6884 East Bay Boulevard
6884 East Bay Blvd, Navarre, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2160 sqft
AVAILABLE... July 20, 2020. This 4bed/2bath Hardie Board & brick home is a must see! House has a decorative brick knee wall with dimensional shingle roof. The floor plan offers you plenty of privacy.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Navarre rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,610.
Some of the colleges located in the Navarre area include The University of West Florida, and Pensacola State College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Navarre from include Pensacola, Destin, Ferry Pass, Foley, and Gulf Shores.