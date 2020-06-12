Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:41 AM

128 Apartments for rent in West Pensacola, FL

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mayfair
1 Unit Available
79 S Madison Dr
79 South Madison Drive, West Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$895
West Pensacola Home - 79 S Madison is a 3 bed 1 bath in Mayfair near Osceola Municipal Golf Course. This home features a screened in porch along with a fenced in back yard. The kitchen features a gas stove.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pinecrest
1 Unit Available
2916 N U St
2916 North U Street, West Pensacola, FL
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$945
888 sqft
Quaint 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Pensacola! - Quaint 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Pensacola! This home has central heat and air, a fenced in back yard and front and back deck great for entertaining! The home has brand new laminate vinyl plank

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fiveash
1 Unit Available
3304 W Mallory St
3304 West Mallory Street, West Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1263 sqft
Beautiful 3/1 home with carport in Pensacola! - This stunning 3 bedroom 1 bath is located just minutes from Downtown Pensacola. This home has many features that will suit your needs.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Oakcrest
1 Unit Available
103 New York Dr
103 New York Drive, West Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
$795
704 sqft
Cozy 2/1 home - This is a 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home that has carpet in the main living areas and linoleum in the bathroom and kitchen. This home also features a spacious backyard and is cooled with window units. Application fee is $50.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Oakdale
1 Unit Available
3764 W Gadsden St
3764 West Gadsden Street, West Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$995
1491 sqft
Spacious 3/2 Available now! - Charming 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Pensacola! This house has beautiful hardwood and tile floors throughout. The bathrooms have been updated, and the kitchen will be going through some repairs as well.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
603 N. Green St.
603 North Green Street, West Pensacola, FL
4 Bedrooms
$995
1548 sqft
New 4/2 family home located in Pensacola! - Check out this 4 bedroom 2 bath home located in Pensacola. This home features all tile flooring, spacious rooms, open kitchen, and has a large fenced in back yard.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mayfair
1 Unit Available
1022 Trenton Dr
1022 Trenton Drive, West Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$995
960 sqft
Great 3/1 located in Pensacola - 1022 Trenton Dr is a 3 bed 1 bath home located in Mayfair neighborhood of Pensacola. Solid structure on a great sized lot! Central heat & Air! Kitchen updated and house rewired to copper in 2014.

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
West Highlands
1 Unit Available
1000
1000 Hollywood Avenue, West Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1 sqft
RESORT STYLE LIVING IN BEAUTIFUL CONDO COMPLEX!!! Excellent and spacious 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, recently renovated apartment at the luxurious Marquesa Condo Community. Full size washer and dryer.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Oakdale
1 Unit Available
702 Lynch Street
702 Lynch St, West Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
$800
728 sqft
This 2 bdrm, 1 bath unit is located on a shaded lot in a quiet neighborhood. The unit features an open kitchen and living area. Washer /dryer hookups, small back patio and vinyl flooring throughout.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Deuna Park
1 Unit Available
21 JANET ST
21 Janet Street, West Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1250 sqft
3BR/2BA home with no carpet. Living/dining combo, kitchen with electric stove, dishwasher and refrigerator. Large laundry room with lots of built in cabinets for storage. Central air and gas heat. Enclosed front porch, chain link fenced backyard.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Fairfax Manor
1 Unit Available
5 N EDGEWOOD CIR
5 Edgewood Circle, West Pensacola, FL
1 Bedroom
$685
533 sqft
Upstairs Unit with Side Entry Triplex~ Located in a Cul-de-Sac of SW Pensacola. Over 500 sq.ft. of living space with cul de sac parking only. Home includes beautiful wood look vinyl flooring .

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
4206 W JACKSON AVE
4206 West Jackson Street, West Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$895
1107 sqft
Huge fenced in yard! Brick siding! Detached garage/storage! Large carport added! Great family home!

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
The Cottages at Marcus Lake
1 Unit Available
4004 EMBERS LANDING
4004 Embers Landing, West Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1770 sqft
Lovely pet-friendly home located in the Cottages at Marcus Lakes HOA. This home features an open living room with a cozy, decorative gas fireplace! It also has an eat-in kitchen with a fridge, oven, and dishwasher.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Mayfair
1 Unit Available
1104 REVERE DR
1104 Revere Drive, West Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$995
1227 sqft
Wonderful 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home located conveniently in Mayfair. This home features tile throughout, electric stove, dishwasher, and a large fenced in backyard. This home is located minutes from Fairfield Dr and Mobile Hwy.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Britton Place
1 Unit Available
2209 W YONGE ST
2209 West Yonge Street, West Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$995
984 sqft
Cute home for rent in Pensacola! Located in central Pensacola, this home is close to lots of shopping, restaurants, and attractions. Updated flooring, kitchen, and bathrooms. Indoor laundry. HUGE yard with large detached work shed.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Oakcrest
1 Unit Available
232 EMERALD AVE
232 Emerald Avenue, West Pensacola, FL
4 Bedrooms
$995
1012 sqft
This 4 bedroom 1 bath home is perfect for families. This home is located in the Mayfair neighborhood. This home is entirely fenced in. Come take a look inside and admire the tile flooring throughout the home.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Mayfair
1 Unit Available
901 S MADISON DR
901 South Madison Drive, West Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$945
988 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home for rent in Pensacola! Located in the Mayfair community, and within minutes from Fairfield Dr. and Mobile Hwy. Close to lots of shopping and restaurants. Will be getting fresh apint.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Oakcrest
1 Unit Available
211 TENNESSEE DR
211 Tennessee Drive, West Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$795
908 sqft
Great 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home in Pensacola! Freshly painted, granite countertops, spacious bonus room. Contact us for more information.

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
Mayfair
1 Unit Available
1009 KEARNY DR
1009 Kearny Drive, West Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$995
1136 sqft
NEW PHOTOS COMING SOON! Charming 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home for rent in Pensacola. Located in the Mayfair community, and within minutes from Fairfield Dr. and Mobile Hwy. Close to lots of shopping and restaurants. Fresh paint.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Oakcrest
1 Unit Available
236 AQUAMARINE AVE
236 Aquamarine Avenue, West Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$995
1012 sqft
Charming home for rent in Pensacola. Located in the Mayfair community, and within minutes from Fairfield Dr. and Mobile Hwy. Close to lots of shopping and restaurants. Fresh paint. New appliances. New floors. New light fixtures.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Mayfair
1 Unit Available
157 W. Garfield Drive
157 Garfield Dr, West Pensacola, FL
4 Bedrooms
$995
1401 sqft
4/2 Cozy rental home in Pensacola - Cozy 4 bedroom 2 bath home for rent in Pensacola. The home has tile and carpet flooring throughout. The kitchen has a beautiful back-splash.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Oaklawn
1 Unit Available
3805 WARD BLVD
3805 Ward Boulevard, West Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$995
988 sqft
Cute 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Pensacola! This house is in a great location; close to Downtown Pensacola, along with lots of restaurants, shopping, and schools. Updated paint, flooring, and appliances. New roof. One car carport.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
2802 W GONZALEZ ST
2802 West Gonzalez Street, West Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$995
1824 sqft
Come check out this large 3BD/2BA in Pensacola! This house spans an impressive 1,824 sq feet and features a large living room and kitchen with new appliances and gas hot water heater.
Results within 1 mile of West Pensacola

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bel-air
1 Unit Available
31 Patton Dr.
31 Patton Drive, Warrington, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,095
1274 sqft
Beautiful 4/2 located in Pensacola, Fl! - Come take a look at this beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home located just 5 miles from NAS Pensacola and Downtown Pensacola.
City GuideWest Pensacola
"Well I found him in Pensacola, in a trailer in the sand, the man from the picture, creased and yellow in my hand, creased and yellow in my hand" - From "Pensacola" by Joan Osborne

Of course, there's far more than just trailers in the sand in this part of the Florida Panhandle. West Pensacola is a part of the greater Pensacola metro area that is home to just over 21,300 people, per the 2010 U.S. Census. As might be expected, it's west of South Pensacola but it's also south of Southeast Pensacola. Who said geography was an exact science? The west designee is also fairly close to Pensacola Naval Air Station. From the shores of the Gulf of Mexico to the blue-greens of Escambia Bay, it's a region heavily influenced by water -- but with many other things to offer as well.

Moving to West Pensacola

A vacancy rate that is consistently higher than the national average means that the market here continues to favor those looking for apartments for rent. That translates into opportunity! Of course, that doesn't mean it won't pay off for you to be proactive and plan ahead. Once you have decided to move here, begin making a list of your favorite properties and then whittle them down methodically. Look for options that give you breaks on your monthly bill. A free month or discount can be something that will save you big money, especially if your credit report is clean enough that you can shop for the best deals. Search for furnished apartments in West Pensacola as a way to save on move-in expenses as well.

Neighborhoods in West Pensacola

Westover Heights: With established retail space featuring a variety of stores, it's easy to find what you need in this part of town. It blends into the Fairfield area, which has a lot of single family homes with mature yards and landscaping. Near the intersection of Mobile Highway and New Warrington Spur makes it convenient for persons commuting around the greater Pensacola area.

Meadowbrook: Centered on Meadowbrook Park, there are large complexes where it's a relatively easy task to find an apartment. There's also a mix that includes manufactured homes, houses, and tree-lined streets.

Murray Hill: It's the part of the community that is along New Warrington Spur as it goes south toward the water. With retail and commercial businesses lining the street and residential areas behind, it's a nice mix of living space that also has shopping nearby.

Plainview: Further to the west and out along Lillian Highway is the Plainview neighborhood. It's a good place to start a search for condo rentals. There's a little more green space in this part of town as you move out toward Myrtle Grove to the west.

Living in West Pensacola

Of course, there are the fine sand beaches along the Gulf of Mexico to act as an eternal diversion. Catching a few rays while relaxing near the water or getting in on a game of beach volleyball are just two of the things you can do. Living here means you have that option -- well, whenever you can find the time and desire. There's the Pensacola Naval Air Station and the National Naval Aviation Museum, where fans of history or aircraft can find all manner of things to pique their interests Fort Barrancas is another must for history buffs. The Pensacola Lighthouse stands guard over the shores and the romantic Johnson Beach awaits your exploration. In addition to great seafood, Pensacola has some fantastic restaurants. In short, there is a lot more to living here than the famous beach -- but indeed, what a beach! Come here when you are ready to start your apartment search and discover for yourself what locals know.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in West Pensacola?
The average rent price for West Pensacola rentals listed on Apartment List is $990.
What colleges and universities are located in or around West Pensacola?
Some of the colleges located in the West Pensacola area include Bishop State Community College, University of South Alabama, Spring Hill College, The University of West Florida, and Pensacola State College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to West Pensacola?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to West Pensacola from include Mobile, Pensacola, Daphne, Destin, and Ferry Pass.

