128 Apartments for rent in West Pensacola, FL📍
Of course, there's far more than just trailers in the sand in this part of the Florida Panhandle. West Pensacola is a part of the greater Pensacola metro area that is home to just over 21,300 people, per the 2010 U.S. Census. As might be expected, it's west of South Pensacola but it's also south of Southeast Pensacola. Who said geography was an exact science? The west designee is also fairly close to Pensacola Naval Air Station. From the shores of the Gulf of Mexico to the blue-greens of Escambia Bay, it's a region heavily influenced by water -- but with many other things to offer as well.
A vacancy rate that is consistently higher than the national average means that the market here continues to favor those looking for apartments for rent. That translates into opportunity! Of course, that doesn't mean it won't pay off for you to be proactive and plan ahead. Once you have decided to move here, begin making a list of your favorite properties and then whittle them down methodically. Look for options that give you breaks on your monthly bill. A free month or discount can be something that will save you big money, especially if your credit report is clean enough that you can shop for the best deals. Search for furnished apartments in West Pensacola as a way to save on move-in expenses as well.
Westover Heights: With established retail space featuring a variety of stores, it's easy to find what you need in this part of town. It blends into the Fairfield area, which has a lot of single family homes with mature yards and landscaping. Near the intersection of Mobile Highway and New Warrington Spur makes it convenient for persons commuting around the greater Pensacola area.
Meadowbrook: Centered on Meadowbrook Park, there are large complexes where it's a relatively easy task to find an apartment. There's also a mix that includes manufactured homes, houses, and tree-lined streets.
Murray Hill: It's the part of the community that is along New Warrington Spur as it goes south toward the water. With retail and commercial businesses lining the street and residential areas behind, it's a nice mix of living space that also has shopping nearby.
Plainview: Further to the west and out along Lillian Highway is the Plainview neighborhood. It's a good place to start a search for condo rentals. There's a little more green space in this part of town as you move out toward Myrtle Grove to the west.
Of course, there are the fine sand beaches along the Gulf of Mexico to act as an eternal diversion. Catching a few rays while relaxing near the water or getting in on a game of beach volleyball are just two of the things you can do. Living here means you have that option -- well, whenever you can find the time and desire. There's the Pensacola Naval Air Station and the National Naval Aviation Museum, where fans of history or aircraft can find all manner of things to pique their interests Fort Barrancas is another must for history buffs. The Pensacola Lighthouse stands guard over the shores and the romantic Johnson Beach awaits your exploration. In addition to great seafood, Pensacola has some fantastic restaurants. In short, there is a lot more to living here than the famous beach -- but indeed, what a beach! Come here when you are ready to start your apartment search and discover for yourself what locals know.