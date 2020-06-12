128 Apartments for rent in West Pensacola, FL

Living in West Pensacola

Of course, there are the fine sand beaches along the Gulf of Mexico to act as an eternal diversion. Catching a few rays while relaxing near the water or getting in on a game of beach volleyball are just two of the things you can do. Living here means you have that option -- well, whenever you can find the time and desire. There's the Pensacola Naval Air Station and the National Naval Aviation Museum, where fans of history or aircraft can find all manner of things to pique their interests Fort Barrancas is another must for history buffs. The Pensacola Lighthouse stands guard over the shores and the romantic Johnson Beach awaits your exploration. In addition to great seafood, Pensacola has some fantastic restaurants. In short, there is a lot more to living here than the famous beach -- but indeed, what a beach! Come here when you are ready to start your apartment search and discover for yourself what locals know.