luxury apartments
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:54 PM
151 Luxury Apartments for rent in Pensacola, FL
Verified
1 of 62
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
18 Units Available
Marcus Pointe Grande
6111 Enterprise Dr, Pensacola, FL
1 Bedroom
$994
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1286 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1633 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
8 Units Available
West Woods
3202 W Nine Mile Rd, Pensacola, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Resort-Style Living in Pensacola, FL. Welcome to West Woods Apartments, a luxurious apartment community perfect for those with a taste for the finer things.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Tierraerde
4208 ROSEBUD CT
4208 Rosebud Court, Pensacola, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2077 sqft
Beautifully re-modeled (2018) 4 bed/2 bath home ready for occupancy August 1st. New flooring and paint throughout with other misc. upgrades. Fireplace and open living area great for entertaining. Fenced backyard.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
355 S E ST
355 S E St, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1542 sqft
Beautiful condo located in the much desirable downtown Pensacola area. You'll find the exciting lifestyle you've been dreaming of and enjoy luxury living at it's finest. Warm and welcoming feel.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 10:39pm
1 Unit Available
Scenic Heights
3680 Overland Drive
3680 Overland Drive, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1424 sqft
Great home in Scenic Heights area off Langley Ave. All brick 3 bedroom, 2 bath home over 1400 sq ft, Refinished hardwood floors. Closets galore!! Backyard great for entertaining - fenced in lot and has a 1 car garage.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
3805 North 10th Avenue
3805 North 10th Avenue, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
2761 sqft
This large 3BA/2.5BA home had the garage closed in to offer another large living space. The spacious living room opens to the formal dining room and elongated kitchen which features all appliances.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Bay Oaks
5735 Avenida Marina
5735 Avenida Marina, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2421 sqft
One block from Escambia Bay & Scenic Hwy! - Convenient to schools, shopping, hospitals & interstate. Front entry has a courtyard with outdoor fireplace. Tile foyer. Living room with cathedral ceiling & stone fireplace.
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Driftwood
1221 Driftwood Drive
1221 Driftwood Drive, Pensacola, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,795
3455 sqft
Spacious Home on a Large Lot in Pensacola - This spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home offers lots of bonus space including an office, a large yard and close proximity to shopping, dining and the downtown Pensacola area.
1 of 19
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
357 S E St
357 S E St, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1542 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 357 S E St in Pensacola. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Baymarc
720 BAYFRONT DR
720 Bayfront Parkway, Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1836 sqft
Stunning very modern third floor penthouse in downtown Pensacola! Beautiful stained concrete floors, high end stainless steel appliances, exclusive password protected elevator access to the suite, fantastic balcony with views of the bay and downtown
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
1300 E MALLORY ST
1300 East Mallory Street, Pensacola, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
700 sqft
Adorable 1 bedroom apartment with separate entrance in a house in desirable East Hill. All utilities to be paid by landlord. Apartment is upstairs. Pets accepted on Owner's approval with a $250. non-refundable security deposit.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
7171 N 9TH AVE
7171 North 9th Avenue, Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1006 sqft
This 2-bedroom Condo convenient to everything that makes living in Northeast Pensacola so popular. The large living with new carpet & a cozy fireplace.
1 of 14
Last updated July 9 at 10:13pm
Contact for Availability
Woodland Heights
840 FAIRFAX DR
840 Fairfax Drive, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 3 bedroom 3 bath. Two separate master bedrooms. Living room with formal dinning area, eat-in kitchen, separate family room with fireplace. Large bedrooms. Two car garage,inside laundry fenced large lot with open patio.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 06:40am
Contact for Availability
Downtown Pensacola
142 S DONELSON ST
142 S Donelson St, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This is an amazing location on this Upscale, fully furnished, 2-story home for lease in Downtown Pensacola. High end furnishings from Restoration Hardware, West Elm, and Article.
1 of 5
Last updated July 10 at 06:40am
Contact for Availability
307 S E ST
307 S E St, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
3/2.
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
1012 E SCOTT ST
1012 East Scott Street, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1324 sqft
Contemporaty cottage. Hardwood floors, ceramic tile, stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Electric log fireplace. Full sodded & lanscaped yard. Ready for move in and pet friendly
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
1501 West Gregory St.
1501 West Gregory Street, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1501 West Gregory St. in Pensacola. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 06:40am
Contact for Availability
710 SCENIC HWY
710 Scenic Hwy, Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome Home! Totally renovated 2 bedroom 1 bath condo within walking distance to everything you need, drug stores, park, this unit is pristine. Unlike the other units this Condo includes a stack-able washer and dryer. No Pets Allowed
1 of 39
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Brittany Forge
3108 BRITTANY TRACE
3108 Brittany Trace, Pensacola, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
3500 sqft
Welcome to the desirable Brittany Forge subdivision! This fully-furnished, custom home offers 4 bedrooms, 4 baths plus a bonus room/office.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Pensacola
327 N REUS ST
327 N Reus St, Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1060 sqft
This fully furnished Executive 2 bedroom-2 bath - 1060 sq ft.home is 4 blocks from Palafox St. One year minimum lease agreement required.
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Woodcliff
4620 SHADESVIEW DR
4620 Shadesview Drive, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
2075 sqft
CUL DE SAC - BEAUTIFUL LOCATION - WOODCLIFF - PARK NEARBY! ---------- INTERIOR:NEWER CARPETING - FIREPLACE - ENTER THROUGH THE GATED COURTYARD - PASS THROUGH THE LEADED GLASS FRONT DOOR TO THE ENTRANCE FOYER.
1 of 16
Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
1 Unit Available
Town Square Condominiums
5051 Grande Drive D-1
5051 Grande Drive, Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1509 sqft
Beautiful townhome in Town Square! - Lots of upgrades! Tile entry. Living room with laminate flooring, fireplace & ceiling fan. Living/dining combination. Fully equipped kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances & pantry.
1 of 4
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Creek Station
5837 Creek Station
5837 Creek Station Drive, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1250 sqft
5837 Creek Station Available 04/05/20 3 BED 2 BATH HOME - Wonderful brick home near Cordova Mall. Central location close to shopping, restaurants, entertainment and easy access to the Hwy 110. 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 1250 sq ft, open floor plan home.
1 of 15
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Highland Terrace
116 Altamont Rd
116 Altamont Road, Pensacola, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,095
1200 sqft
4 bed 2 bath home near downtown Pensacola! - STILL AVAILABLE: Application fee is $50.
