Bishop State Community College
10 Apartments For Rent Near Bishop State Community College
$
North Industrial Area
Meridian at the Port
300 North Water Street, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,017
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,367
1137 sqft
Find the perfect studio, 1, or 2 bedroom apartment in Mobile, AL at our luxury community - Meridian at the Port. Our brand new apartments feature elegance throughout each home.
Baltimore
766 Charles Street
766 South Charles Street, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$845
2100 sqft
COMPLETELY RENOVATED!!! AMAZING YARD!!! SCREENED IN PATIO!!! This is 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a beautiful fenced in yard! Conveniently located just minutes from I-10, Downtown Mobile, and local restaurants! Inside you will find new paint
Park Place
155 Grand Blvd
155 Grand Boulevard, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2150 sqft
155 Grand Blvd Available 08/10/20 MIDTOWN CHARM - Beautiful Historic Cottage in the Heart of Midtown on Desirable Grand Blvd. Close to schools, shopping, restaurants, and just off Old Shell.
Georgia Avenue
54 S. Hallett St
54 South Hallett Street, Mobile, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1100 sqft
Available 08/01/20 2/2 Bath Apt, Historic Midtown - Property Id: 121090 This well maintained Apt is the entire 2nd floor of a classic midtown Victorian home. Lots of character. New kitchen,10' foot ceilings, wood floors.
Lyons Park
70 Monterey St North
70 North Monterey Street, Mobile, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2500 sqft
1900's Historic Tudor on Midtown's exclusive North Monterey Street. Lawn maintenance and neighborhood dues are included in the rent. North Monterey Street is known for its street parties and is a close knit family neighborhood.
Central Business District
360 DAUPHIN STREET
360 Dauphin Street, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unique 1 bedroom furnished apartment in an upscale downtown development. Gated Parking. Bedroom, bathroom and laundry downstairs. Spiral staircase up to kitchen & den. Private deck off from the den.
Lyons Park
1323 OLD SHELL ROAD
1323 Old Shell Road, Mobile, AL
2 Bedrooms
$850
1150 sqft
**AVAILABLE AUGUST 10 for a One (1) Yr Lease** Beautifully renovated and close to everything Midtown & Downtown Mobile has to offer -- this duplex has identical 2 bedroom / 1 bathroom HUGE apartments - just over 1100 square feet each! Available
Hannon Park
1602 Government Street Unit #2C
1602 Government Street, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$900
1602 Government Street Unit #2C Available 08/07/20 UPCOMING LISTING - Great opportunity to lease this perfect Historic Condo in the Heart of Midtown Mobile.
Carlen
100 GLENWOOD STREET
100 Glenwood Street, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1700 sqft
This is the quintessential Midtown cottage you know you have to have. 3 bedrooms 2 baths hardwood floors throughout with a cute office nook, an enclosed from porch and original built ins.
Carlen
1872 Airport Boulevard - 1
1872 Airport Boulevard, Mobile, AL
Studio
$1,200
1550 sqft
Great space at the loop with 1550 square feet. An additional space of 800 square ft also available Loop location great updated space. We will build to suit inside.