Apartment List
/
FL
/
ferry pass
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:02 PM

118 Apartments for rent in Ferry Pass, FL

📍
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:44am
$
5 Units Available
Park on the Square
9009 University Pkwy, Ferry Pass, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,065
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcoming pet-friendly complex with a dog park, internet cafe and round-the-clock maintenance. Air-conditioned units have been recently renovated. Across the street from Florida State University College of Medicine.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 07:23am
7 Units Available
Majestic Oaks
7840 Lilac Ln, Ferry Pass, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,236
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,442
1271 sqft
Southwest of the N. Davis/290 intersection, Majestic Oaks has an abundance of open space. Asymmetrical apartments are beautifully designed. Amenities include gym, pool, playground, clubhouse, business center, guest parking, bbq pits and dog park.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
The Atriums
1 Unit Available
6305 LANGLEY PLACE RD
6305 Langley Place Road, Ferry Pass, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1100 sqft
Northeast townhome! Nice home with several upgrades including updated windows and quartz countertops in kitchen. Living room with cathedral ceiling. Living/dining combination. Unique atrium in center of home.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
2811 LANGLEY AVE
2811 Langley Avenue, Ferry Pass, FL
2 Bedrooms
$775
806 sqft
Centrally located 2 bedroom 1 bath condo in College Heights!! This Condo features a nice kitchen that is fully equipped with an electric stove, dishwasher and refrigerator. Plenty of cabinet space is a plus.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Foxborough
1 Unit Available
1327 FOXBOROUGH DR
1327 Foxborough Drive, Ferry Pass, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
1050 sqft
2 Bedroom, 1 & 1/2 baths. 2 story. Fresh, clean, nicely painted. New carpet & new Frig & new dishwasher. Close to everything in the 9 Mile road area.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5820 Sanders Street Unit C
5820 Sanders Street, Ferry Pass, FL
2 Bedrooms
$775
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
5820 Sanders Street Unit C Available 06/15/20 Stylish 2 bed 1 bath duplex - Recently updated 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex available for rent. Close to the interstate, restaurants and shopping. The property is centrally located off of Creighton Rd.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
501 East Burgess unit H-1
501 East Burgess Road, Ferry Pass, FL
1 Bedroom
$825
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 bedroom 1 bath condo! - 1 Bedroom 1 bath condo available for rent in Riverwalk. This condo is centrally located in Pensacola close to shopping, schools, dining and hospitals.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
3662 MACKEY COVE DR
3662 Mackey Cove Drive, Ferry Pass, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2818 sqft
Three-story Waterview home in Northeast Pensacola off fabulous Scenic Hwy (great 1/2 way point between both bases!) Open floor plan with kitchen overlooking tiled living room with fireplace.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Shoal Creek Villas
1 Unit Available
2300 SHOAL CREEK DR
2300 Blk Shoal Creek Dr, Ferry Pass, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
1018 sqft
Great home in northeast Pensacola! Convenient to schools, shopping & interstate. Quiet cul-de-sac location. Open floor plan. Vinyl plank flooring in main living areas & carpet in bedrooms. Living/dining combination.

1 of 14

Last updated June 8 at 04:43pm
La Chateau
1 Unit Available
6133 Chablis Lane
6133 Chablis Lane, Ferry Pass, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1441 sqft
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Welcome home to this beautiful updated 2 story, split floor plan house located in La Chateau! The master suite is downstairs and boasts cathedral ceilings and 2 large closets! The 2 additional bedrooms and the other

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Oakhurst
1 Unit Available
8011 KIPLING ST
8011 Kipling St, Ferry Pass, FL
2 Bedrooms
$825
800 sqft
New carpet and fresh paint, left side duplex, 2 bedroom 1 bath, lawn care, water and garbage included. Washer dryer hookups inside, totally electric stove, Sq footage is approximate. No pets firm.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Woodlands
1 Unit Available
9560 SUNNEHANNA BLVD
9560 Sunnehanna Boulevard, Ferry Pass, FL
2 Bedrooms
$925
1050 sqft
2-BEDROOM, 2-BATH CONDOMINIUM IN A GREAT UPSCALE NEIGHBORHOOD. OWNER PAYS YARD CARE AND GARBAGE ONLY. DOWNSTAIRS 1 LEVEL UNIT. THIS UNIT WAS FRESHLY REPAINTED AND 24 INCH TILE INSTALLED THROUGHOUT THE CONDO.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Fontana
1 Unit Available
1822 TONI ST
1822 Toni Street, Ferry Pass, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
835 sqft
Just remodeled and awaiting new occupants! Cordova Mall / Sacred Heart area of Pensacola, 2 bedroom duplex has been completely made over from the ceilings to the floors.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Baywoods
1 Unit Available
7382 BAYWOODS LN
7382 Baywoods Lane, Ferry Pass, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1797 sqft
Great home located in desirable Scenic Hwy area of Baywoods S/D, just south of I-10.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
9618 SANDPIPER ST
9618 Sandpiper Street, Ferry Pass, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
1116 sqft
Two story home with over 1,000 sq.ft. located off 9 Mile Rd. near Davis Hwy. ~ Close to shopping, schools, restaurants and more! Partially fenced backyard with front of home parking only. Open floor plan with dining/living room combo.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Scenic Hills Country Club Estates
1 Unit Available
8801 THUNDERBIRD DR
8801 Thunderbird Drive, Ferry Pass, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
2674 sqft
HOME IS LOCATED ON 18TH FAIRWAY OF BEAUTIFUL SCENIC HILLS COUNTRY CLUB GOLF COURSE. A LOT OF WORK HAS BEEN DONE ON THIS HOME. THERE IS A CLOSET IN MASTER BATH WITH SLIDING MIRROR DOORS PLUS A WALK IN CLOSET IN THE MASTER BEDROOM WITH SHELVING.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Governors Cottages
1 Unit Available
1653 GOVERNORS DR
1653 Governor's Drive, Ferry Pass, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1025 sqft
Nice open floor plan featuring 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Spacious living room. This home has central heat and air laundry room and a nice kitchen. Fenced backyard, one car garage, close to hospitals and schools. NO PETS!!

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Baybrook
1 Unit Available
7604 BROOK FOREST DR
7604 Brook Forest Drive, Ferry Pass, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1878 sqft
Coming up soon, Great location on cul de sac, 4 bedroom, 2 bath, Living room, family room, dining area, inside laundry, privacy fenced back yard, washer dryer hookups inside.

1 of 17

Last updated April 15 at 11:20am
Shoal Creek Villas
1 Unit Available
2309 Shoal Creek Drive
2309 Shoal Creek Drive, Ferry Pass, FL
3 Bedrooms
$995
1190 sqft
Cute attached Patio Home with screened in porch. End Unit of a triplex. This 3 bedroom / 2 bath located in the Shoal Creek sub-division of Pensacola, FL. has 1190 sq ft of living space.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Spanish Trace
1 Unit Available
4161 CIUDAD DR
4161 Ciudad Drive, Ferry Pass, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1318 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom, 1 and a half bathroom townhome in Pensacola! This property is located near beautiful Scenic Hwy, not too far from the Cordova Mall and the University of West Florida. New floors. Fresh paint. New appliances.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Woodrun
1 Unit Available
9037 WOODRUN RD
9037 Woodrun Road, Ferry Pass, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1800 sqft
Woodrun Subdivision, 3br/2ba with inground pool, formal living & dining room, eat-in kitchen, den with fireplace, inside laundry and 2 car garage.
Results within 1 mile of Ferry Pass
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:30am
5 Units Available
Flats at 9th Avenue
7601 N 9th Ave, Pensacola, FL
1 Bedroom
$833
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
971 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Flats at 9th Avenue in Pensacola. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
8630 MATCH ST
8630 Match Street, Ensley, FL
3 Bedrooms
$695
900 sqft
THIS IS A 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOME WITH TWO BONUS ROOMS THAT USED TO BE THE CARPORT.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Bay Oaks
1 Unit Available
5735 AVENIDA MARINA
5735 Avenida Marina, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2421 sqft
One block from Escambia Bay & Scenic Hwy! Convenient to schools, shopping, hospitals & interstate. Front entry has a courtyard with outdoor fireplace. Tile foyer. Living room with cathedral ceiling & stone fireplace.
City GuideFerry Pass
Ferry Pass, Florida was once home to Charles Beeler, a merchant and trader who owned 676 acres of the land in the area. Beeler, who hailed from Kentucky, settled in Florida with the hope of establishing a community. However, because he had accumulated a substantial amount of debt, Beeler's dream was never realized. In 1822, his acreage was sold at a sheriffs sale for a mere $50 (a whole town for less than your utilities today!).

Ferry Pass is considered a census designated place or CDP, operating under the guise of a town but not officially incorporated into the city. Lacking a local government (which may be considered a plus by some), the 21-mile area is made up of approximately 14 square miles of land and seven square miles of water, a portion of which is claimed by the Escambia Bay. The city of Pensacola lies south of Ferry Pass, and the bay is situated due east. Water babies, this place is for you!

Thar She Blows!

Temperatures in the area are pleasant and cooperative during most of the year, as Ferry Pass is located in the very far northeast section of the state. However, Ferry Pass, like other Florida towns and cities, can experience its fair share of threats from hurricanes.

Nevertheless, people like to settle in this section of Florida as balmy breezes are typically the rule rather than the exception. With a mean wind speed of about seven miles per hour and temperatures, in August, hovering around 75 degrees, locals generally enjoy a temperate climate in this part of the Sunshine State.

How to Move There/Living There

Because Ferry Pass and Pensacola are likethis(imagine two fingers wrapped around each other), a lot of the neighborhoods in Ferry Pass may or may not be considered by some to be also part of Pensacola. Some travel threads also talk about Ferry Pass as a neighborhood in Pensacola for lack of a better term, because of Ferry Pass's CDP status. Think of Ferry Pass as an unofficial neighborhood of Pensacola.

Ferry Pass

If you live in an apartment in Ferry Pass, expect to enjoy such amenities as dishwasher, washer and dryer hookup, microwave, balcony, vaulted ceilings, and -- be still your heart -- oversized, walk-in closets. Apartments are generally close to conveniences, like grocery, convenience store, or coffee shops. Parks can be found in the vicinity as well as regular restaurant chains like Dennys, McDonalds, and Waffle House.

If you've brought your furry friend Fido to run along the water with you, be sure to check for pet-friendly apartments, as these exist in Ferry Pass, just with different policies regarding deposit, size, etc.

Form an Orderly Queue

Unlike the area's founding resident, the approximately 28,000 residents can savor the good life without swimming in debt -- and who couldn't use less debt?

Easy Access Shopping

While you cant get around town easily by hoofing it, you do have convenient access by car to local groceries and department stores. The Cordova Mall, located in Pensacola, is nearby and regularly boasts an impressive 4.2 star rating on a scale of 1 to 5. Winn-Dixie and Tom Thumb grocery stores populate the area along with a couple of natural and herbal retailers as well.

If you enjoy breezy Florida weather, small town life with handy tourist attractions nearby (thank you, Pensacola), and the beach (really, who doesn't?), then Ferry Pass, Florida is your new home! Settle in, and go enjoy that sunshine.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Ferry Pass?
The average rent price for Ferry Pass rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,220.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Ferry Pass?
Some of the colleges located in the Ferry Pass area include The University of West Florida, Bishop State Community College, University of South Alabama, Spring Hill College, and Pensacola State College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Ferry Pass?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Ferry Pass from include Mobile, Pensacola, Daphne, Destin, and Navarre.

Similar Pages

Ferry Pass 1 BedroomsFerry Pass 2 Bedrooms
Ferry Pass 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFerry Pass Apartments with Balcony
Ferry Pass Apartments with Pool