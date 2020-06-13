118 Apartments for rent in Ferry Pass, FL📍
Ferry Pass is considered a census designated place or CDP, operating under the guise of a town but not officially incorporated into the city. Lacking a local government (which may be considered a plus by some), the 21-mile area is made up of approximately 14 square miles of land and seven square miles of water, a portion of which is claimed by the Escambia Bay. The city of Pensacola lies south of Ferry Pass, and the bay is situated due east. Water babies, this place is for you!
Temperatures in the area are pleasant and cooperative during most of the year, as Ferry Pass is located in the very far northeast section of the state. However, Ferry Pass, like other Florida towns and cities, can experience its fair share of threats from hurricanes.
Nevertheless, people like to settle in this section of Florida as balmy breezes are typically the rule rather than the exception. With a mean wind speed of about seven miles per hour and temperatures, in August, hovering around 75 degrees, locals generally enjoy a temperate climate in this part of the Sunshine State.
Because Ferry Pass and Pensacola are likethis(imagine two fingers wrapped around each other), a lot of the neighborhoods in Ferry Pass may or may not be considered by some to be also part of Pensacola. Some travel threads also talk about Ferry Pass as a neighborhood in Pensacola for lack of a better term, because of Ferry Pass's CDP status. Think of Ferry Pass as an unofficial neighborhood of Pensacola.
Ferry Pass
If you live in an apartment in Ferry Pass, expect to enjoy such amenities as dishwasher, washer and dryer hookup, microwave, balcony, vaulted ceilings, and -- be still your heart -- oversized, walk-in closets. Apartments are generally close to conveniences, like grocery, convenience store, or coffee shops. Parks can be found in the vicinity as well as regular restaurant chains like Dennys, McDonalds, and Waffle House.
If you've brought your furry friend Fido to run along the water with you, be sure to check for pet-friendly apartments, as these exist in Ferry Pass, just with different policies regarding deposit, size, etc.
Form an Orderly Queue
Unlike the area's founding resident, the approximately 28,000 residents can savor the good life without swimming in debt -- and who couldn't use less debt?
Easy Access Shopping
While you cant get around town easily by hoofing it, you do have convenient access by car to local groceries and department stores. The Cordova Mall, located in Pensacola, is nearby and regularly boasts an impressive 4.2 star rating on a scale of 1 to 5. Winn-Dixie and Tom Thumb grocery stores populate the area along with a couple of natural and herbal retailers as well.
If you enjoy breezy Florida weather, small town life with handy tourist attractions nearby (thank you, Pensacola), and the beach (really, who doesn't?), then Ferry Pass, Florida is your new home! Settle in, and go enjoy that sunshine.