118 Apartments for rent in Ferry Pass, FL

Thar She Blows!

Temperatures in the area are pleasant and cooperative during most of the year, as Ferry Pass is located in the very far northeast section of the state. However, Ferry Pass, like other Florida towns and cities, can experience its fair share of threats from hurricanes.

Nevertheless, people like to settle in this section of Florida as balmy breezes are typically the rule rather than the exception. With a mean wind speed of about seven miles per hour and temperatures, in August, hovering around 75 degrees, locals generally enjoy a temperate climate in this part of the Sunshine State.