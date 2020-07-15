/
myrtle grove
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:20 PM
158 Apartments for rent in Myrtle Grove, FL📍
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 PM
1 Unit Available
7300 Sachem Road
7300 Sachem Road, Myrtle Grove, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1107 sqft
7300 Sachem Rd is a nicely remodeled 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home in West Pensacola. The entire yard is fenced with a covered carport and outside storage closet. The backyard is huge with plenty of room to play.
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
150 South Crow Road - 301
150 South Crow Road, Myrtle Grove, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1088 sqft
Recently remolded 2BA/2.5BA townhome available for lease! atures luxury vinyl plank flooring and modern tones throughout the main living area and bedrooms. The galley kitchen features all stainless steel appliance.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
7390 ESTHER ST -
7390 Esther Street, Myrtle Grove, FL
2 Bedrooms
$655
930 sqft
quadplex
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
7071 LAKE JOANNE DR
7071 Lake Joanne Dr, Myrtle Grove, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1300 sqft
Built new in 2016!! Beautiful three bedroom apartment with two full baths. Nine foot ceilings and modern styling. Large kitchen that include appliances fridge, dishwasher and stove . Washer and dryer hookups in all apartments.
Results within 1 mile of Myrtle Grove
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Oakcrest
103 New York Dr
103 New York Drive, West Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
$795
704 sqft
Cozy 2/1 home - This is a 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home that has carpet in the main living areas and linoleum in the bathroom and kitchen. This home also features a spacious backyard and is cooled with window units. Application fee is $50.
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Villages at Marcus Lake
3197 Two Sisters Way
3197 Two Sisters Way, West Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1054 sqft
3197 Two Sisters Way Available 07/17/20 - Beautiful like new 3/2 in Villages at Marcus Lake.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
2810 DONLEY ST
2810 Donley Street, Bellview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1000 sqft
Great home ready for new tenant! Large wooded backyard is fully fenced ~ Interior of home features tile floors throughout ~ Eat In Kitchen ~ Master Bedroom with En-Suite Bathroom ~ 2 Guest Bedrooms and Guest Bathroom ~ Washer and Dryer Hookups
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Bay Pine Villas
504 ASHWOOD LN
504 Ashwood Lane, Escambia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1080 sqft
Get ready, because this adorable 3BR/2BA home will not last long. ! Beautiful modern laminate flooring has been installed in the kitchen, and bathrooms, as well as carpet in the living room.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Pinehurst
227 WILLOW ST
227 Willow Street, West Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1064 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom/1 bath home for rent in West Pensacola. Located near NAS, this home features updated paint, updated fixtures, carpet free bedrooms, a screened porch, spacious yard and much more.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Fairfax Manor
5 N EDGEWOOD CIR
5 Edgewood Circle, West Pensacola, FL
1 Bedroom
$685
533 sqft
Upstairs Unit with Side Entry Triplex~ Located in a Cul-de-Sac of SW Pensacola. Over 500 sq.ft. of living space with cul de sac parking only. Home includes beautiful wood look vinyl flooring .
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Beach Haven
733 WINTON AVE
733 Winton Avenue, Warrington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$995
1120 sqft
Great home for rent in Pensacola! This house is located not too far from NAS Pensacola and Corry station, along with many restaurants and shopping plazas.
Last updated May 27 at 07:21 PM
1 Unit Available
Beach Haven
2024 GULF BEACH HWY
2024 Gulf Beach Hwy, Warrington, FL
1 Bedroom
$750
944 sqft
Cute house that is very convenient to Navy base and shops. Listed as 1 bedroom but has bonus room. NO PETS!
Last updated May 4 at 07:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Mayfair
1009 KEARNY DR
1009 Kearny Drive, West Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$995
1136 sqft
NEW PHOTOS COMING SOON! Charming 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home for rent in Pensacola. Located in the Mayfair community, and within minutes from Fairfield Dr. and Mobile Hwy. Close to lots of shopping and restaurants. Fresh paint.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Bay Pine Villas
420 Shadow Way Ln
420 Shadow Way Lane, Escambia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$995
1068 sqft
Updated 3 bedroom/2 bath - Nice 3/2 in Bay Pines Villas off Hwy 98 near Blue Angel. Interior recently painted. Wood laminate flooring in living/dining room, hall and bedrooms. Ceramic tile in kitchen.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Mayfair
157 W. Garfield Drive
157 Garfield Dr, West Pensacola, FL
4 Bedrooms
$995
1401 sqft
4/2 Cozy rental home in Pensacola - Cozy 4 bedroom 2 bath home for rent in Pensacola. The home has tile and carpet flooring throughout. The kitchen has a beautiful back-splash.
Last updated May 27 at 07:21 PM
1 Unit Available
Beach Haven
2026 GULF BEACH HWY
2026 Gulf Beach Highway, Warrington, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
944 sqft
In addition to the two bedrooms: there is an additional small room in the back, a walk in closet/storage room accessible from the hallway, and a large laundry room that could be used for a separate family room or guest areas.
Last updated April 10 at 02:17 AM
1 Unit Available
Newport Place
3008 BRIGANTINE DR
3008 Brigantine Drive, Bellview, FL
2 Bedrooms
$875
888 sqft
Cute and Cozy Cottage style home located in Newport Place subdivision. This home features a large living and dining area with vaulted ceiling.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Oakcrest
613 NEW YORK DR
613 New York Drive, West Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$925
968 sqft
This home has new carpets. The interior features a large foyer with a split floorplan. The kitchen is open and spacious overlooking the family room. The back yard is privacy fenced with a large separate garage/workshop and a large covered porch.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Pinehurst
118 ELM ST
118 Elm Street, West Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
945 sqft
Cute 3 bedroom 1 bath for rent in Pensacola! This property has been recently updated and features fresh paint, newer carpet, newer appliances, updated fixtures, and more! Carport PLUS detached one car garage with extended workshop area.
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 PM
1 Unit Available
Pinehurst
5128 Teakwood Drive
5128 Teakwood Drive, West Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1080 sqft
Remodeled gem in Pinehurst subdivision. New paint throughout, like-new appliances, counter tops, and remodeled bathrooms. This home has a fenced back yard with open patio, one car garage and extra wide drive for parking.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Oakcrest
4 IDAHO CT
4 Idaho Court, West Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
$725
968 sqft
This home has recently been updated with new kitchen cabinets, appliances, central heating and air, tile flooring and much more. Fenced in back yard. This home will not last long! More information on our website www.pensacolamiltonhomes.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Villages at Marcus Lake
3160 TWO SISTERS WAY
3160 Two Sisters Way, West Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
2162 sqft
Spacious 3BR/2.5BA home featuring gorgeous ceramic tile in family room, dining room, kitchen and bathroom. Large kitchen has breakfast bar with abundant cabinetry, counter space and plant ledges.
Results within 5 miles of Myrtle Grove
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
15 Units Available
Marcus Pointe Grande
6111 Enterprise Dr, Pensacola, FL
1 Bedroom
$994
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1286 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1633 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Oaklawn
3805 Ward Blvd
3805 Ward Boulevard, West Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$995
988 sqft
Coming soon! - Coming Soon! Application fee is $50.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Myrtle Grove area include Bishop State Community College, University of South Alabama, Spring Hill College, The University of West Florida, and Pensacola State College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Myrtle Grove from include Mobile, Pensacola, Daphne, Ferry Pass, and Navarre.