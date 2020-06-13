/
woodlawn beach
40 Apartments for rent in Woodlawn Beach, FL📍
1799 Coast Court
1799 Coast Ct, Woodlawn Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1733 sqft
Located on a cul-de-sac in a beautiful neighborhood, this exquisite home is less than 30 minutes from Hurlburt AFB. The stunning kitchen has gorgeous granite countertops complimented by a modern back splash and HE stainless appliances.
5284 Woodlake Trace
5284 Woodlake Trce, Woodlawn Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,745
2541 sqft
Fenced in back yard.
5029 LANTANA DR
5029 Lantana Drive, Woodlawn Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2285 sqft
Gorgeous Gulf Breeze 4 bedroom 2 bath home in Mandavilla Neighborhood ~ Gulf Breeze School District! Easy drive to Hurlburt or Pensacola! Gorgeous hardwood floors in great room! Tiled eat in kitchen features granite counter tops with all appliances
1831 Pelican Lane
1831 Pelican Lane, Navarre, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1313 sqft
Come see one of the best values in Holley by the Sea. Bright and beautiful open floor plan with vaulted ceiling in great room and trayed ceiling in master bedroom. This home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
1975 Church Street
1975 Church Street, Santa Rosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1216 sqft
- Cute! Newly renovated home with brand new appliances with a large Laundry room and Beautiful tiled bathroom. Open kitchen floor plan that leads directly into the living room. Large yard. Close to Beaches, Shopping and restaurants. (RLNE5651910)
Fairpointe at Gulf Breeze
3208 College Court, Santa Rosa County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,205
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details.
The Sound at Navarre Beach
7381 Navarre Pkwy, Navarre, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
944 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1199 sqft
Residential community with one-, two, and three-bedroom apartments. Located within walking distance of shops, dining, and entertainment. Spacious units with modern fixtures and open floor plans.
6680 Castlewood Street
6680 Castlewood Street, Navarre, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3068 sqft
Gulf Breeze - Holley By The Sea - 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom - This home is located in Santa Rosa County in Holley By the Sea. There are 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Stainless steel appliances include double oven, stove, microwave and dishwasher.
Bahia Paz
1511 Via De Luna Drive
1511 Via De Luna Drive, Escambia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
2000 sqft
1511 Via De Luna Drive Available 07/01/20 Pensacola Beach Townhouse - Bahia Paz - 3 bedroom, 4 bathrooms - A perfect location for enjoying life on Pensacola Beach. This townhouse/condo at Bahia Paz is located on Santa Rosa Sound.
6536 Fairmont St
6536 Fairmont Street, Navarre, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2368 sqft
6536 Fairmont st is a fantastic 4/2 built in 2011. Available July 1, 2020, or maybe slightly sooner Occupancy!! This is a beautiful home with open floor-plan with master suite in split floor-plan.
6592 Codell Street
6592 Codell Street, Navarre, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1914 sqft
View Details to apply and paste link into your browser,Minimum 680 Credit Score, Income must be Twice the Rent, Non - Refundable Application Fee... https://www.rentcafe.com/apartments/fl/navarre/codell-street-6592/default.aspx?p=1&nocache=1
6641 FERN Street
6641 Fern Street, Navarre, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,270
3121 sqft
***Available JULY 11, 2020*** You will love this spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bath home! This home is located at the very end of a secluded cul-de-sac and sits on a half acre lot. Access to Holley by the Sea amenities included.
2551 Hidden Estates Circle
2551 Hidden Estates Circle, Navarre, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,670
1910 sqft
Great floor plan! Located in a very quiet neighborhood off 399. This home features brand new paint and brand new carpet throughout! Fenced in yard.
6454 Garden Drive
6454 Denton Street, Santa Rosa County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1956 sqft
**PALMETTO RIDGE/HOLLEY BY THE SEA - VACANT - READY FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY** MONTHLY RENT: $1400, SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1245, NON-REFUNDABLE CARPET CLEANING FEE: $155; PETS: Will Consider Small Pet On Case-By-Case Basis With Minimum Of $200
6436 Heronwalk Drive
6436 Heronwalk Drive, Santa Rosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1958 sqft
**AVAILABLE NOW** OPEN FLOOR PLAN, ISLAND KITCHEN WITH LOTS OF CABINET SPACE, FORMAL DINING AREA, GREAT ROOM, FLORIDA ROOM AND MORE. NEW CARPET WAS RECENTLY INSTALLED ALONG WITH A NEW SLIDER DOOR. NO SMOKING, SECURITY DEPOSIT $1650.00
3757 Lexa Court
3757 Lexa Court, Tiger Point, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1925 sqft
Gulf Breeze Property!! Four Bedroom / 2 bath house over 1900 square feet located in Victorian Village in the Tiger Pointe area.
7825 LOLA CIR
7825 Lola Circle, Navarre, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2218 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bathroom Brick home located in Villa Danielle Subdivision ~ Close to Navarre Beach, shopping, restaurants and more!! Home boasts over 2000 sqft. of living space with vaulted ceilings.
4024 LONGWOOD CIR
4024 Longwood Circle, Tiger Point, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1866 sqft
Patio home in Tiger Point. Very well maintained home with 10 foot ceilings and crown molding. Master has 9 foot ceilings. Open floor plan with fireplace and built in bookcase. Heated and cooled Florida room.
2004 CORAL ST
2004 Coral Street, Navarre, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1943 sqft
Beautiful Brick 3 bedroom 2 bath home features a split floor plan in the Holley By The Sea Subdivision!! This home has been recently upgraded to include, blinds, light fixtures, 2016 AC , Granite kitchen with tile backsplash and stainless steel
6884 East Bay Boulevard
6884 East Bay Blvd, Navarre, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2160 sqft
AVAILABLE... July 20, 2020. This 4bed/2bath Hardie Board & brick home is a must see! House has a decorative brick knee wall with dimensional shingle roof. The floor plan offers you plenty of privacy.
3410 Green Briar Court #3
3410 Green Briar Ct, Santa Rosa County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
925 sqft
Gulf Breeze - Green Briar Estates - 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom - This is a 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit in a quadplex building in the Green Briar Estates in Gulf Breeze. Flooring is all tile throughout.
7188 Majestic Boulevard
7188 Majestic Boulevard, Navarre, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1833 sqft
All brick home, in the deeded waterfront community of Hidden Bay, with BOAT SLIP AND 10k LB boat lift included. Fully furnished. Conveniently located across the road from the Hidden Creek golf course.
7609 Blackjack Circle
7609 Blackjack Circle, Navarre, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1605 sqft
Well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath with split bedroom floor plan. Large open kitchen features a smooth cook top stove, dishwasher and microwave. As well as a breakfast bar and granite counter tops.
2772 Villa Woods Circle
2772 Villa Woods Circle, Santa Rosa County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$925
1092 sqft
Gulf Breeze - Villa Woods- 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom - This is a great location in Gulf Breeze, just east of the Naval Live Oaks. The 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit is in the Villa Woods area off Highway 98.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Woodlawn Beach rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,730.
Some of the colleges located in the Woodlawn Beach area include The University of West Florida, and Pensacola State College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Woodlawn Beach from include Pensacola, Destin, Ferry Pass, Navarre, and Foley.
