Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:02 PM
154 Apartments for rent in Gonzalez, FL📍
Ashland Park East
1 Unit Available
611 TELERAN ST
611 Teleran St, Gonzalez, FL
2 Bedrooms
$895
810 sqft
Magnificent 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex with a garage and large screened-in porch. This property features tile and neutral color paint throughout. In the kitchen you will find a dishwasher, electric stove/oven and a stainless steel refrigerator.
Ashland Park East
1 Unit Available
613 HERSCHEL ST
613 Herschel Street, Gonzalez, FL
2 Bedrooms
$700
850 sqft
Nice duplex unit! Close to schools & shopping. Living room with tile floor. Kitchen/dining combination. Fully equipped kitchen. Ceiling fans in both bedrooms. Laundry/storage room off back patio. Large fenced backyard. No smokers.
1 Unit Available
941 SUMMER SHADE LN
941 Summer Shade Lane, Gonzalez, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2232 sqft
Beautiful Country Setting, 2 Acres Lawn Care Included in the rent. The first thing you notice when you drive up to this lovely home is the Long Front Porch just waiting for rocking chairs. This is a 3 bedroom, 3 bath home.
Copper Forest Estates
1 Unit Available
3285 Windmill Circle
3285 Windmill Circle, Gonzalez, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1649 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 bath home located off Pine Forest Road in Copper Forest Estates. NO PETS ALLOWED. Large backyard with patio and porch. Den with fireplace. Kitchen with space for table. Inside Laundry Room.
Results within 1 mile of Gonzalez
14 Units Available
Avalon Apartments
8800 Pine Forest Rd, Ensley, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,060
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1386 sqft
Provides easy access to I-10. Oversized kitchen with black appliances in every apartment. Leisure amenities include a putting green, swimming pool, basketball court and fitness center. Cyber cafe and club room also on the premises.
1 Unit Available
416 Robin Rd
416 Robin Road, Ensley, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
960 sqft
AVAILABLE IN SEPTEMBER..........All apartments are 2-bedroom 2-bath with a private utility room that has W/D hookups. All apartments also have covered front and back patios and 2 designated parking spaces.
1 Unit Available
8630 MESSICK ST
8630 Messick Drive, Ensley, FL
2 Bedrooms
$965
1073 sqft
The bustling Pine Forest area community is right at your finger tips in this like-new 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom attached home. Like the title says, this home is beautiful and efficient.
Pine Forest Royale
1 Unit Available
2312 TRAILWOOD DR
2312 Trailwood Drive, Escambia County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
960 sqft
Easy access to I-10 Navy Federal campus! End unit. Open floor plan. Living/dining combination. Fully equipped kitchen with pantry. Florida room with portable heat/air unit included in square footage.
Milestone
1 Unit Available
100 MT PILOT ST
100 Mount Pilot Street, Ensley, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2425 sqft
BEAUTIFUL Custom home in Desirable Milestone Subdivision! ***INTERIOR FEATURES: Living Room features Hardwood Floors, Custom Gas Fireplace (Not Functional) ~ Formal Dining Room ~ Fully equipped Kitchen with Quartz Countertops, High End Stainless
Chemview Heights
1 Unit Available
701 BARKSDALE ST
701 Barksdale Street, Escambia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$995
874 sqft
Charming home in Pensacola! This house is in a great location right off 9 Mile Rd; close to lots of restaurants, West Florida Hospital, and the University of West Florida. New roof, fresh paint, new appliances, new tile floors throughout.
Results within 5 miles of Gonzalez
7 Units Available
Majestic Oaks
7840 Lilac Ln, Ferry Pass, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,236
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,442
1271 sqft
Southwest of the N. Davis/290 intersection, Majestic Oaks has an abundance of open space. Asymmetrical apartments are beautifully designed. Amenities include gym, pool, playground, clubhouse, business center, guest parking, bbq pits and dog park.
17 Units Available
Marcus Pointe Grande
6111 Enterprise Dr, Pensacola, FL
1 Bedroom
$969
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1288 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1633 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
5 Units Available
Park on the Square
9009 University Pkwy, Ferry Pass, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,065
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcoming pet-friendly complex with a dog park, internet cafe and round-the-clock maintenance. Air-conditioned units have been recently renovated. Across the street from Florida State University College of Medicine.
6 Units Available
West Woods
3202 W Nine Mile Rd, Pensacola, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1427 sqft
Resort-Style Living in Pensacola, FL. Welcome to West Woods Apartments, a luxurious apartment community perfect for those with a taste for the finer things.
1 Unit Available
8630 MATCH ST
8630 Match Street, Ensley, FL
3 Bedrooms
$695
900 sqft
THIS IS A 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOME WITH TWO BONUS ROOMS THAT USED TO BE THE CARPORT.
1 Unit Available
31 E BURGESS RD
31 East Burgess Road, Brent, FL
2 Bedrooms
$730
1100 sqft
great location close to malls and schools owner pays water and trash. Inside laundry and over patio as well.
Berry Place
1 Unit Available
5600 BALLYBUNION DR
5600 Balley Bunion Drive, Pace, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,145
2654 sqft
This large 3/2 home is located at the end of a cul-de-sac in the gated community of Stone Brook Village. This fabulous property has a view of the fairway across the pond located just out the back door.
Foxborough
1 Unit Available
1327 FOXBOROUGH DR
1327 Foxborough Drive, Ferry Pass, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
1050 sqft
2 Bedroom, 1 & 1/2 baths. 2 story. Fresh, clean, nicely painted. New carpet & new Frig & new dishwasher. Close to everything in the 9 Mile road area.
1 Unit Available
6208 Sonoma Lane
6208 Sonoma Ln, Escambia County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,825
1815 sqft
Brand new 4/2 Cottage home in an up and coming subdivision in Beulah area! - Brand new 4/2 Cottage home in an up and coming subdivision in Beulah area! The 1815 sq ft open floor plan has 9' ceilings throughout with tray ceilings and beautiful crown
1 Unit Available
8009 Beaver Cir
8009 Beaver Circle, Ensley, FL
3 Bedrooms
$995
1053 sqft
Coming soon! - COMING SOON! Great 3 bedroom 1 bath home for rent in Pensacola FL conveniently located close to Interstate 10, shopping and more! This home features a New Roof and much much more to come! Updated photos to come! Call Palm Island
Logan Place
1 Unit Available
3401 Wasatch Range Loop
3401 Wasatch Range Loop, Bellview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1689 sqft
3401 Wasatch Range Loop Available 06/19/20 - Beautiful Brick home located in Logan Place Subdivision Close Navy Federal, Saufley Field, I-10, schools, and more! Over 1600 sq. ft. of living space with a 2 car garage.
1 Unit Available
7603 Charity Drive, #3
7603 Charity Drive, Ensley, FL
2 Bedrooms
$675
795 sqft
- 2/1 mobile home with central heat and HVAC. Nice open space in living room and kitchen. The property comes with washer/dryer hook ups. Water, sewer and garbage is included in the rent! Located right off of Pace Blvd and Hwy 29.
1 Unit Available
501 East Burgess unit H-1
501 East Burgess Road, Ferry Pass, FL
1 Bedroom
$825
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 bedroom 1 bath condo! - 1 Bedroom 1 bath condo available for rent in Riverwalk. This condo is centrally located in Pensacola close to shopping, schools, dining and hospitals.
Greystone
1 Unit Available
1449 GREYSTONE DR
1449 Greystone Drive, Escambia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1688 sqft
Beautiful home in excellent condition! Convenient to schools & shopping. New flooring in all main living areas. Great room with cathedral ceiling and plant ledge. Kitchen/dining combination. Fully equipped kitchen with pantry.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Gonzalez rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,350.
Some of the colleges located in the Gonzalez area include Bishop State Community College, University of South Alabama, Spring Hill College, The University of West Florida, and Pensacola State College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Gonzalez from include Mobile, Pensacola, Daphne, Ferry Pass, and Navarre.